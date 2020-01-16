Tigers invite 25 players to Major League camp

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the following 25 players have been invited to Major League camp this spring in Lakeland, FL. With today’s additions, there will be 65 players in Major League Spring Training for the Tigers. Righthanded pitchers (12): Tim Adleman, Dario Agrazal, Sandy Baez, Nolan Blackwood,

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the following 25 players have been invited to Major League camp this spring in Lakeland, FL. With today’s additions, there will be 65 players in Major League Spring Training for the Tigers.

Righthanded pitchers (12): Tim Adleman, Dario Agrazal, Sandy Baez, Nolan Blackwood, Shao-Ching Chiang, Alex Faedo, Zack Godley, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Gerson Moreno, Wladimir Pinto, Alex Wilson

Lefthanded pitchers (3): Nick Ramirez, Tarik Skubal, Joey Wentz

Catchers (3): Cooper Johnson, Brady Policelli, Kade Scivicque

Infielders (3): Brandon Dixon, Daniel Pinero, Frank Schwindel

Outfielders (4): José Azocar, Jorge Bonifacio, Jacob Robson, Danny Woodrow

The first pitchers and catchers workout in Lakeland will be on Wednesday, February 12, while the first full squad workout will be on Monday, February 17.