Todd Kalas and Bill Brown to preview American League West on Thursday's Astroline

HOUSTON, TX - This week’s Astroline will take on a Hot Stove format to preview the 2020 American League West on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. CT. Astros television broadcaster Todd Kalas and retired broadcaster and Houston icon Bill Brown will serve as the hosts. They will be joined

HOUSTON, TX - This week’s Astroline will take on a Hot Stove format to preview the 2020 American League West on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. CT. Astros television broadcaster Todd Kalas and retired broadcaster and Houston icon Bill Brown will serve as the hosts. They will be joined on air by Angels television broadcaster Victor Rojas, Athletics radio broadcaster Vince Cotroneo, Mariners radio broadcaster Rick Rizzs and Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel.

Thursday’s Astroline, presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will air live on the Astros Radio Network, Astros flagship KBME SportsTalk 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, will be streamed on Facebook Live and will be available in podcast form at Astros.com/Podcasts following the broadcast. All shows are scheduled to broadcast on KBME SportsTalk 790, but are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Astroline broadcasts live, weekly from 6-7 p.m. CT during the offseason.

For the seventh consecutive season, Astroline airs from Pluckers Wing Bar, which is located at 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas, 77007. Astroline runs through March and is open to all Astros fans with no admission charge. Several shows will also broadcast live on the Astros official Facebook page.

Kalas enters his fourth season as the Astros lead play-by-play television broadcaster. Kalas, who is the son of Hall of Famer and former Astros broadcaster Harry Kalas, has over 25 seasons of experience as a broadcaster in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Astros, he spent 19 seasons (1998-2016) as part of the Tampa Bay Rays TV broadcast team. He also had stints with the New York Mets radio (1992-93) and Philadelphia Phillies television (1994-96) broadcast teams.

The 2020 season will mark Brown’s 34th with the Astros organization and his fourth as Community Outreach Executive. Brown was named the Astros primary TV play-by-play broadcaster in 1987, where he remained for 30 seasons until the conclusion of the 2016 campaign. During his illustrious career, Brown called several of the most memorable moments in franchise history, including seven postseason clinching games, Jeff Bagwell’s 400th career homer in 2003 and Craig Biggio’s 3,000th career hit in 2007.

Astroline preliminary schedule (subject to change).

Day Date Station

Thurs. Jan. 16 KBME

Thurs. Jan. 23 KBME

Thurs. Jan. 30 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 6 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 13 KBME

Thurs Feb. 20 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 27* KBME

Wed. Mar. 4* KBME

Wed. Mar. 11* KBME

Wed. Mar. 18* KBME

*live from West Palm