Transactions, rosters

The Reds have agreed to contract terms and avoided arbitration with RHP Trevor Bauer ($17.5 million), RHP Matt Bowman ($865,000), RHP Anthony DeSclafani ($5.975 million), RHP Michael Lorenzen ($3.725 million) and C Curt Casali ($1.4625 million).

OF Travis Jankowski ($1.05 million), who also was eligible for arbitration in 2020, agreed to terms in December.

The Reds invited to Major League spring training camp minor league pitchers R.J. Alaniz, David Carpenter, Vladimir Gutierrez, Nick Lodolo and Alex Powers; catchers Chris Okey and Francisco Peña; infielders Christian Colón, Jose Garcia, Jonathan India and Alfredo Rodriguez; and outfielders Stuart Fairchild and Boog Powell.

Previously, the team announced invitations to Major League camp minor league for pitchers Brooks Raley and Tyler Thornburg and infielder Matt Davidson.

The 56-player spring training rosters will be updated as necessary at www.redspressbox.com.