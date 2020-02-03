2020 Twins single-game tickets on sale today at 10 a.m. CT

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN -- With Opening Day just 52 days away, baseball is on deck! Beginning at 10 a.m. CT today (Monday, February 3), fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire 81-game, 2020 Target Field home schedule for the defending American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN -- With Opening Day just 52 days away, baseball is on deck! Beginning at 10 a.m. CT today (Monday, February 3), fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire 81-game, 2020 Target Field home schedule for the defending American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets can be purchased at twinsbaseball.com, by using the MLB Ballpark app, via phone by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

Led by American League Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli, the 2019 Twins won the second-most games in franchise history at 101-61, captured their first division title since 2010, returned postseason baseball to Target Field and, powered by their “Bomba Squad,” set the Major League Baseball single-season record with 307 home runs. Minnesota reports to spring training next week in Ft. Myers, Florida, having added 2015 American League Most Valuable Player Josh Donaldson as the club’s new third baseman, along with starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill, reliever Tyler Clippard and catcher Alex Avila. The club also retained the services of free-agent pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda and Sergio Romo, while signing Miguel Sanó to a three-year contract.

Twins 2020 Schedule Highlights

The 60th season of Minnesota Twins baseball begins at Target Field on April 2 with the Home Opener vs. Oakland, presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers; the first 30,000 fans in attendance that afternoon will receive a Twins quarter-zip pullover.

The Twins’ 2020 schedule features 16 home games in the month of April, 13 in May, 16 in June, 10 in July, 14 in August and 12 in September, along with showcase weekend series against the Boston Red Sox (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (June 4-7), New York Yankees (June 18-21), Toronto Blue Jays (July 9-12) and Houston Astros (July 31-August 2). The home Interleague schedule includes the first-ever Target Field appearance by the San Francisco Giants (May 4-6), along with visits by the Milwaukee Brewers (June 16-17), the Colorado Rockies (June 26-28) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 28-29). The Twins will also play 37 games at Target Field against their AL Central Division rivals, including 10 vs. the Cleveland Indians and nine each against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.

Season Ticket Plans Available

To review all season ticket plan offerings for the 2020 regular season at Target Field, please visit twinsbaseball.com, or call the Twins Sales and Service Team at 612-375-7454.

2020 SPECIAL EVENTS, PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL TICKET PROGRAMS

The Twins’ full 2020 special events and promotions schedule (as of today) can be found here, while details on a wide array of special daily and season-long ticket programs can be found on the next page. Please note that the club’s planned Theme Nights schedule, along with those special ticket packages, will be announced in mid-February.

2020 TWINS SPECIAL TICKET PROGRAMS (DAILY)

Sunday—Kids Day presented by Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare: Every Sunday, kids’ meals are half price—just $4! Before the game, kids 12 and younger can get free autographs from a Twins player. Postgame, kids can run the bases courtesy of Twin Cities Orthopedics.

Monday and Tuesday—All You Can Eat presented by FOX Sports North: On Monday and Tuesday evening games, fans can enjoy the All You Can Eat package, which includes a Grandstand ticket (starting at $26 per ticket) and access to unlimited ballpark food and beverage favorites.

Wednesday—Student Day presented by Rasmussen College: Every Wednesday, Ballpark Access tickets are just $5 for students—available through mobile delivery! Plus, students can download a free Metro Transit ride pass.

Wednesday—Schweigert™ Dollar-A-Dog Day: Every Wednesday, hot dogs are just $1 at the Hennepin Grille and Taste of Twins Territory concession stands.

Thursday—U.S. Bank Meal Deal: Every Thursday, fans can purchase a U.S. Bank Home Run Porch View or Field Box High Ticket (starting at $14 per ticket) and receive a FREE Schweigert™ hot dog and Pepsi.

Friday—Friday Night Fireworks presented by Securian Financial: Fans are treated to postgame fireworks following every Friday night game from June through August.

2020 TWINS SPECIAL TICKET PROGRAMS (SEASON-LONG)

Treasure Island Resort & Casino Senior Days: Fans 55 and better receive a $5 discount on Field Box, Treasure Island Cove and Left Field Bleacher tickets (starting at $14 per ticket) for all weekday day games (excluding April 2).

Cub Family Section with media partner FOX Sports North: Tickets in the alcohol-free family section include a FREE Schweigert hot dog and Pepsi (starting at $15 per ticket).

Military Discount presented by FOX Sports North: Active military members or veterans with a valid ID plus up to three guests receive half-price Diamond Box High or Home Plate View tickets (starting at $10 per ticket) for every Monday through Thursday game (excluding April 2).

Split the Pot Raffle: Every home game, the Minnesota Twins Split the Pot raffle benefits the Twins Community Fund. One lucky winner will take home a share of the proceeds from that day’s raffle.