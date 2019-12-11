Twins announce holiday ticket offer: Fans receive two free tickets to any other April home game with purchase of 2020 home opener; all Aapril 2020 home games on sale at 10 am CT today

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – With the holiday season fast approaching and the new year right around the corner, the Minnesota Twins announced that tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT today for: The 2020 Home Opener, Presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers (Thursday, April 2 vs. the

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – With the holiday season fast approaching and the new year right around the corner, the Minnesota Twins announced that tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT today for: The 2020 Home Opener, Presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers (Thursday, April 2 vs. the Oakland Athletics); all 16 April home games at Target Field; and TwinsFest 2020, presented by Kwik Trip. Beginning today at 10:00 a.m. CT, tickets can be purchased online at twinsbaseball.com, or via phone by calling 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467) or 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467); as part of the Twins’ Holiday Offer, fans who buy at least two Home Opener tickets before 10:00 p.m. CT on December 31 will receive two free tickets to any other April home game of their choice.

Twins Home Opener Holiday Offer – 2 Tickets on Us

Fans who purchase a minimum of two tickets to the Twins’ 2020 Home Opener at Target Field, Presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers (Thursday, April 2 vs. the Oakland Athletics) between today and 10:00 p.m. CT on December 31, 2019 will receive two free tickets to any other Twins home game of their choice during the month of April. The first 30,000 fans in attendance at the Home Opener will also receive a Twins quarter-zip pullover, courtesy of Your Local Northland Ford Dealers.

Tickets for all 16 of the Twins’ April home games at Target Field are now also on sale. In addition to the three-game series vs. Oakland (April 2-5, with an off day April 3), Minnesota’s opening month home slate features the first Target Field visit of 2020 by the Cleveland Indians (April 6-8) and the only regular season appearance by the Boston Red Sox (April 24-26). The Twins will also host the Detroit Tigers (April 17-19), while welcoming the Seattle Mariners for their lone scheduled visit (April 20-23).

TwinsFest 2020, Presented by Kwik Trip

The first Twins event of the year is the number one opportunity for fans to interact with the defending American League Central Champions! Featuring more than 40 current, former and future Twins players, TwinsFest 2020, presented by Kwik Trip, is set for January 24-25 at Target Field and will feature interactive activities, behind-the-scenes experiences and more.

TwinsFest 2020 tickets are available for a single-day price of $25 for adults and $10 for children (ages 12 and under), with all proceeds benefitting the Twins Community Fund, an organization working to change the lives of kids across Twins Territory by getting them involved in youth baseball and softball. Metro Transit will be offering free rides on all buses and Metro Transit lines for TwinsFest attendees. Beginning in mid-January, attendees can visit twinsbaseball.com/twinsfest for Metro Transit redemption details.