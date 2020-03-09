Twins option seven to Minor Leagues

FT. MYERS, FL – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have optioned the following players to the minor leagues: right-handed pitchers Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe, infielders Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon, and outfielder Gilberto Celestino. The Twins now have 55 active players

Additionally, the Twins have placed right-handed pitcher Fernando Romero on the Restricted List.