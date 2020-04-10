United Way of Tarrant County and Texas Rangers team up to support community impacted by COVID-19

Fort Worth (April 10, 2020) – United Way of Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers today announced a partnership to raise money for United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits those impacted by COVID-19. Donations to the Emergency Relief Fund can be made at www.Texasrangers.com/giveunitedway . The money raised will be

Fort Worth (April 10, 2020) – United Way of Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers today announced a partnership to raise money for United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits those impacted by COVID-19. Donations to the Emergency Relief Fund can be made at www.Texasrangers.com/giveunitedway.

The money raised will be allocated at the direction of United Way of Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers Foundation to Tarrant County organizations for basic needs such as meals for senior citizens and school-aged children, baby formula, rent and utilities and child care for first responders and health care workers.

“We are grateful to the Texas Rangers for their support as we continue to raise funds and provide resources for those most impacted by COVID-19,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “In the midst of the immense struggles of our family, friends and neighbors, we have been inspired by the spirit of hope, kindness and generosity of so many in our community. That said, the need remains great and will only grow as long as the stay at home mandate is in place.”

The Rangers will raise awareness of the Emergency Relief Fund in a variety of ways, including email outreach to their fans as well as through their social media and online channels.

“The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is honored to partner with United Way of Tarrant County in this vitally important effort,” said Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Baseball Foundation Chairman. “Tarrant County citizens of all ages are being greatly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic is so many ways. The United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund is here to hopefully relieve some of the hardship, and we are proud to be assisting in this initiative.”

United Way of Tarrant County activated its Emergency Relief Fund three weeks ago and has since provided $250,000 in funding to nonprofit organizations.

About United Way of Tarrant County

United Way of Tarrant County has worked to improve the lives of those in our communities since 1922. As a nonprofit leader, we bring together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way of Tarrant County helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donations going to the selected agency or cause.

About Texas Rangers Foundation

For nearly 30 years, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has focused our resources on programs and grants for youth in the areas of baseball health, education and crisis assistance. Our core programs impact more than 13,000 children each year. Since 1991, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has invested $30 million to support our community, and improve the lives of local children. The future of the Texas Rangers and the Foundation is full of opportunity and promise. With the opening of Globe Life Field right around the corner, the Foundation is reaffirming our commitment to serve the community we call home.