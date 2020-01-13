White Sox Single-Game Tickets On Sale January 15

CHICAGO – Single-game tickets to 2020 Chicago White Sox home games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be on sale to the public, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting whitesox.com. The White Sox schedule and promotional dates are available at whitesox.com/promos. Returning

CHICAGO – Single-game tickets to 2020 Chicago White Sox home games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be on sale to the public, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting whitesox.com.

The White Sox schedule and promotional dates are available at whitesox.com/promos.

Returning for the 2020 season, mobile tickets will be the preferred method of entry to Guaranteed Rate Field for single-game ticket purchasers. Print-at-home (PDF) tickets will no longer be an option for tickets purchased online. Fans can receive their tickets through smartphones, White Sox Ticket Office Will Call or by mail (additional fees will apply for hard copy tickets). For more information about mobile ticketing and how to access tickets on a smartphone, visit whitesox.com/mobiletickets.

Beginning Monday, February 24, the Guaranteed Rate Field ticket office will be open seven days a week. Ticket office hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Full, partial and group ticket packages are available now, featuring the best seats at the best prices with flexible payment options and exchange dates. For more information, visit whitesox.com.