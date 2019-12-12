Orioles roster moves 12/12/19

Today, the Orioles made the following roster moves:

Selected RHP Brandon Bailey from the Houston Astros organization with the second pick in the Rule 5 Draft.

Selected RHP Michael Rucker from the Chicago Cubs organization in the second round of the Rule 5 Draft.

Selected OF Cristopher Céspedes from the Cleveland Indians organization with the second pick in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

Selected INF Wilbis Santiago from the Cleveland Indians organization in the second round of the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

The Orioles currently have 40 players on the 40-man roster.