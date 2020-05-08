Zoom back to 1997 with Marlins World Series champions on May 11

MIAMI – Grab a Bud, take a seat, set your TV to FOX Sports Florida and log onto YouTube as the 1997 World Series team is getting together to chat about the memorable walk-off championship victory in Game 7. To coincide with FOX Sports Florida’s re-airing of Game 7 of

MIAMI – Grab a Bud, take a seat, set your TV to FOX Sports Florida and log onto YouTube as the 1997 World Series team is getting together to chat about the memorable walk-off championship victory in Game 7. To coincide with FOX Sports Florida’s re-airing of Game 7 of the 1997 World Series at 7 p.m., Marlins Radio Network pregame host Kyle Sielaff and FOX Sports Florida broadcaster Tommy Hutton will co-host a virtual chat presented by Budweiser with members of the championship club.

Fans can catch the discussion and take part beginning at 7 p.m. on the Marlins’ YouTube page – YouTube.com/Marlins - and @Marlins on Facebook and Twitter. Members from the 1997 team scheduled to join the call include: Kurt Abbott, Antonio Alfonseca, Álex Arias, Jeff Conine, Álex Fernández, Cliff Floyd, Charles Johnson and Robb Nen.