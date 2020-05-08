 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Zoom back to 1997 with Marlins World Series champions on May 11

Members of championship club to share memories on Marlins YouTube page on Monday at 7 p.m., presented by Budweiser, to accompany simultaneous replay of Game 7 on FOX Sports Florida
10:24 AM EDT

MIAMI – Grab a Bud, take a seat, set your TV to FOX Sports Florida and log onto YouTube as the 1997 World Series team is getting together to chat about the memorable walk-off championship victory in Game 7. To coincide with FOX Sports Florida’s re-airing of Game 7 of

MIAMI – Grab a Bud, take a seat, set your TV to FOX Sports Florida and log onto YouTube as the 1997 World Series team is getting together to chat about the memorable walk-off championship victory in Game 7. To coincide with FOX Sports Florida’s re-airing of Game 7 of the 1997 World Series at 7 p.m., Marlins Radio Network pregame host Kyle Sielaff and FOX Sports Florida broadcaster Tommy Hutton will co-host a virtual chat presented by Budweiser with members of the championship club.

Fans can catch the discussion and take part beginning at 7 p.m. on the Marlins’ YouTube page – YouTube.com/Marlins - and @Marlins on Facebook and Twitter. Members from the 1997 team scheduled to join the call include: Kurt Abbott, Antonio Alfonseca, Álex Arias, Jeff Conine, Álex Fernández, Cliff Floyd, Charles Johnson and Robb Nen.

Read more: