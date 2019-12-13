Red Sox Agree to One-Year Contract with INF José Peraza

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed infielder José Peraza to a one-year contract through the 2020 season. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 38. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Peraza, 25, played in 141 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019,

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed infielder José Peraza to a one-year contract through the 2020 season. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 38.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Peraza, 25, played in 141 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, making 50 starts at second base, 22 at shortstop, 13 in left field, two in center field, and one at third base. His five appearances at third base were the first of his career, while he also made the first two pitching appearances of his career. The right-handed batter hit .239 (90-for-376) with 18 doubles, two triples, and six home runs, including a .265 (40-for-151) batting average after the All-Star break. Against left-handed pitchers, Peraza batted .287 (31-for-108) with a .744 OPS.

Signed by the Atlanta Braves in July 2010, Peraza has appeared in 520 major league games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015) and Reds (2016-19). He has played at least 140 games in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 157 in 2018. The Venezuelan native has hit .273 (480-for-1,758) with 28 home runs, 13 triples, and 77 stolen bases in his career, as he stole at least 20 bases in three consecutive seasons from 2016-18. Peraza has struck out once every 7.88 plate appearances since the start of 2016, the National League’s sixth-best rate in that time (min. 1,500 PA). In his career, he has made more starts at shortstop (251) than any other position.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (38)

PITCHERS (21): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Josh Osich, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson