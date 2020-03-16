Restaurant To Be Named Later closes temporarily

MILWAUKEE – After significant thought and consideration, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located at Miller Park, will close temporarily at 9 p.m. tonight due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interest of the safety and well-being of our patrons

MILWAUKEE – After significant thought and consideration, the Restaurant To Be Named Later**,** located at Miller Park, will close temporarily at 9 p.m. tonight due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interest of the safety and well-being of our patrons and the state of Wisconsin’s ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more. In regards to reopening, we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.