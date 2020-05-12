Frequently Asked Questions

Event Information

Q: WHAT IS CONCERT IN YOUR CAR?

A: Concert in Your Car is a concert series taking place in Tundra Lot B just North of Globe Life Field, featuring nationally recognized recording artists. The event is designed to give music fans the live show experience, while still maintaining social distancing. Think concert meets drive-in movie.

Q: WHAT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN?

A: All CDC and State of Texas guidelines will be followed, and we are working closely with Tarrant County and the City of Arlington to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards. We will leave every other parking space empty to ensure sufficient distance between you and surrounding vehicles. We ask that all guests remain in their vehicles for the duration of the performance. In the event it is necessary for a fan to leave their vehicle, safe social distancing will be strictly enforced. Failure to follow safe social distancing, or requests of staff members for participants to follow, will cause the participant to be subject to ejection. Event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines.

Ticket Information

Q: IF I DON’T PURCHASE A TICKET ONLINE, CAN I PURCHASE A TICKET AT THE EVENT?

A: No - tickets are only available online. To ensure safe social distancing, tickets will not be sold in-person on site.

Q: DOES MY TICKET PURCHASE WORK FOR ALL EVENT DAYS?

A: No. Each show date and time requires a ticket specific to that event.

Q: I RECEIVED MY CONFIRMATION, BUT WHERE’S MY TICKET?

A: Tickets need to be accessed on your mobile device using the MLB Ballpark app. In order to access and view your ticket please follow these steps:

Download the Ballpark app via the iOS App Store or the Android Google Play Store

Use your MLB email and password to log in and see your tickets. (This is the email and password you used to make this purchase)

Access your tickets via the ‘WALLET’ tab to scan your tickets at the entrance

Q: IF I DON’T HAVE A TICKET CAN I LISTEN TO THE SHOW FROM THE SIDEWALK OR OTHER NEARBY AREA?

A: No. All surrounding areas, including parking lots and Rangers Plaza at Globe Life Field, will be inaccessible for watching or listening to the show.

Q: ARE PARKING SPACES ASSIGNED?

A: No - All tickets are General Admission and will not be assigned prior to arrival. Parking attendants will direct each driver to a parking space upon arrival. To ensure you don’t miss a thing, we added large video screens on each side of the stage. For those fans looking for the most intimate experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are available in the first two rows.

Q: WE HAVE A LARGE GROUP COMING. CAN WE RESERVE SPACES IN ADVANCE?

A: Sorry, we cannot reserve parking. We suggest trying to arrive in the lot behind one another as cars will be directed to fill in rows as they arrive. Still, we cannot guarantee that you will be parked next to the other vehicles in your group. It is recommended that you only share a vehicle with household members with whom you have been sheltering in place.

Q: ARE THERE ANY SPECIAL RULES FOR PARKING?

A: Please follow the direction of parking attendants and venue staff. For everyone’s safety, it is important that you stay in the space you are assigned throughout the event. Parking spaces between vehicles must remain clear.

Q: WHAT TIME SHOULD I ARRIVE?

A: Tundra Lot B will open at 8:00PM for a 9:00PM show. We suggest planning your arrival around 45-60 minutes prior to show time.

Q: CAN I UPGRADE MY TICKET?

A: A limited quantity of VIP tickets are available for online purchase.

Q: WHERE SHOULD WE ENTER?

A: There are 2 entrances to Tundra Lot B. Please see map for clarification.

Tundra Lot B, Driveway 1 (North Entrance) - Located in the eastbound lane of Randol Mill Road, between Nolan Ryan Parkway and Stadium Drive, on the south side of Globe Life Park.

Tundra Lot B, Driveway 2 (East Entrance) - Located in the southbound lane of Stadium Drive, south of Randol Mill Road.

Q: HOW DO I SCAN MY TICKET?

A: Please present your ticket at the driveway entrance for contact-free scanning by holding the ticket against your rolled up window. Our staff will scan your ticket through the glass.

Q: WHERE IS THE EXIT?

A: During the show, guests may only exit the East driveway in Tundra Lot B. After the show, guests may exit either the North or East driveways. Please see map for clarification.

Q: WHAT IF I AM RUNNING LATE?

A: We encourage everyone to arrive on time to limit disturbances for others in attendance, as well as the talent on stage. Should you arrive late, our parking attendants will assist you in getting to your parking space as quickly as possible without negatively impacting the experience of other fans.

Q: WHAT IF I CAN’T USE MY TICKET?

A: All sales are final and there will be no refunds.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS IF THE TARRANT COUNTY STAY AT HOME ORDER IS EXTENDED?

A: If the Stay at Home order causes us to postpone your concert, we will reschedule for the earliest possible date. Your original ticket will be valid for that date, and details will be communicated via email and Globe Life Field social media.

Q: DOES EVERYONE IN MY CAR NEED A TICKET?

A: No, you will only need one ticket per car. The number of passengers in your vehicle must not exceed the number of seats. It is recommended that you only share a vehicle with household members with whom you have been sheltering in place.

Q: CAN I LEAVE AND COME BACK?

A: Re-entry is not permitted.

Q: IF I NEED TO LEAVE BEFORE THE SHOW IS OVER, WILL I BE ABLE TO EXIT THE PARKING LOT?

A: Unless there is an emergency, we ask that everyone stay in their parking space until the end of the show. In the event you need to leave unexpectedly, you may exit the parking lot via the southeast driveway. If you need assistance, please ask one of our parking attendants and they will be happy to assist you.

Q: IS TAILGATING PERMITTED?

A: We welcome you to enjoy the show from inside your vehicle. Any tailgating activities that normally take place outside your vehicle in a parking lot are not permitted at this event. For the safety of all staff and guests, grilling, yard games and other traditional tailgating activities are not permitted.

Q: HOW LONG WILL THE SHOW LAST?

A: Sets will last approximately 1 hour.

Event Details

Q: WILL RESTROOMS BE AVAILABLE?

A: We are asking that all fans minimize or eliminate the need to leave their car for any reason. A limited number of restrooms will be available for use and guests who need to use the facilities must follow social distancing restrictions and instructional signs. Restroom use will be limited to one adult at a time. Small children may be accompanied by an adult. Handicap restrooms will be available, and all restrooms will be monitored by a housekeeping attendant to ensure surfaces are cleaned after each use.

The men's restroom will be accessible through the centerfield south gate of Globe Life Park and the women’s restroom will be accessible through the centerfield east gate. Please refer to the map for further clarification.

Q: WILL CONCESSIONS BE AVAILABLE?

A: In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, concessions will not be available.

Q: CAN WE BRING OUR OWN FOOD AND DRINKS?

A: Absolutely. You are welcome to bring your own food and drinks, to be consumed inside your vehicle.

Q: CAN I BRING ALCOHOL TO THE EVENT?

A: Alcohol is permitted at the event for guests 21+. Please drink responsibly and abide by the following rules:

Do not operate your vehicle while drinking

Have a designated driver

Do not bring glass bottles

Dispose of any open containers in the waste cans provided at the driveway while you exit

Q: WILL SOMEONE BE PICKING UP TRASH?

A: While we will have staff on site to assist in housekeeping efforts, we kindly ask that you please take your trash with you and dispose of it at home to limit person-to-person contact and potential spreading of germs.

Q: CAN I BRING A CAMERA?

A: Only standard point-and-shoot cameras will be permitted. Cameras with detachable lenses, Go-Pros, or any other professional audio, video, or digital recording devices are prohibited.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS IF IT RAINS?

A: Your safety is our priority. In the event of inclement weather, event management may decide to delay the performance or make necessary arrangements to keep you, the talent and our staff safe. Important updates will be communicated through Rangers and Globe Life Field social media platforms.

Q: WHAT KINDS OF VEHICLES ARE PERMITTED?

A: Personal vehicles and trucks that fit in a single, standard parking space are welcome. Oversized vehicles such as RVs and trailers are not permitted.

Q: HOW DO I LISTEN TO THE CONCERT?

A: All audio will be transmitted via FM radio. When you arrive to Lot B on the date of your show, the video screens will show you which station to tune into for your show. You must be in your car, tuned into the correct station in order to hear the performance.

Q: CAN I LEAVE MY CAR RUNNING?

A: Please leave your engine turned off throughout the concert. If you need to turn your car on briefly (see next question) that is okay.

Q: WHAT IF MY CAR BATTERY DIES DURING THE CONCERT?

A: Unless you have a bad battery, that should not happen. But to prevent it from happening, put your car in Accessory mode if using your car radio to listen to the show. Unless you have a diesel engine or after-market muffler, you should also start your car once during the event for a few minutes to charge the battery. In the rare instance that your battery does die, please notify your nearest parking attendant and our staff will assist you in jump starting your car when the show ends.

Q: CAN I ROLL MY WINDOWS DOWN DURING THE SHOW?

A: Absolutely.

Q: DO I NEED TO TURN MY HEADLIGHTS OFF?

A: Yes, headlights should remain off throughout the event.

Q: HOW DO I TURN OFF THE DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ON MY VEHICLE WHICH STAY ON WHEN I HAVE IT IN ACCESSORY MODE?

A: Every vehicle is different. Please consult the owner’s manual for your vehicle before arriving at the show. In many newer vehicles, you can disable daytime running lights by using this procedure: 1. Place car in park, or manual shift to neutral 2. Turn off your engine and remove key 3. Set parking or emergency brake just enough to catch (not all the way) 4. Restart your car and the lights should stay off.

Q: CAN I LEAVE THE HATCHBACK OF MY SUV OPEN DURING THE SHOW?

A: In order to maintain safe social distancing, we ask that you please remain inside of your vehicle even with your vehicle’s hatchback open. Hatchbacks should be raised no higher than the top of your vehicle (level with your roof). If your hatch opens above your roofline, this blocks the view of others. You are responsible for keeping it lowered using a rope or similar method. Hatchback lights can usually be turned off by using a pen or piece of metal to close the opened latch. To re-open the latch, just pull the lever.

Q: DO I NEED TO STAY INSIDE MY VEHICLE?

A: We ask that all attendees stay inside their vehicle. You will not be permitted to sit on the roof of your vehicle, in folding chairs on the ground, blankets on the ground, etc. You may not be sitting so high as to obstruct the view of others. Please use common courtesy so everyone can enjoy the show.

Q: WHAT IF I NEED ASSISTANCE DURING THE EVENT?

A: Our event staff and security personnel are here to help. If you have a question or concern, please notify the nearest staff member and we will be glad to assist you. You may also call 817-533-1800 for assistance. If you experience an emergency situation during the event, please call 911 first and then notify the nearest staff member.

Q: CAN I SMOKE IN THE PARKING LOT SINCE IT IS OUTSIDE?

A: Please avoid smoking at this event as it may disturb others in attendance.

Q: IS THERE ANYTHING WE CAN’T BRING OR DO?

A: Yes, the following items and activities are prohibited at this event:

Advertising, selling or promoting any third party product (including, but not limited to, food and beverage items)

Amplified sound systems

Any items to be set up outside your vehicle, such as folding chairs

Disorderly conduct

Fireworks

Generators

Grills or fryers

Kerosene lamps or open flames of any kind

Laser pointers

Littering

Noisemakers

Tents, stand umbrellas and tarps

Use of drones

Wagons and strollers

Weapons

Please note that failure to follow these guidelines may result in ejection from the event.

Q: CAN I BRING MY PET TO THE SHOW?

A: There will not be a place for your pet to use the restroom at this event. That being said, if your pet stays inside your vehicle at all times, they are welcome to attend. Pets will not be allowed in truck beds.

Q: WILL MERCHANDISE BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE?

A: Event specific merchandise is available to purchase an add-on when you purchase your ticket, but will not be available on site. When purchasing your ticket you will have an option to add any of the following items: t-shirts and posters are available for $30 each. Event license plates are available for $20 each.

All merchandise purchases will include a free bumper sticker.

Q: WILL THERE BE AN ENCORE PERFORMANCE?

A: No, there will not be an encore performance.