Rodgers caps strong set with 1st 4-hit game

All four of Rodgers’ knocks on Thursday registered as hard-hit balls. His single was the softest he hit, and even that had a 97 mph exit velocity. Rodgers’ three other hits all had an exit velo of at least 101.3 mph. Manager Bud Black was impressed by that power, as well as Rodgers’ use of the whole field: He smoked his first double into the left-field corner, while his other double and his triple were to center field and his single was to right field.