Here are every club's Top 100 prospects for 2024
We released MLB Pipeline’s 2024 Top 100 Prospects list Friday night, led by Orioles shortstop/second baseman Jackson Holliday, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio and Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. That’s the last two No. 1 overall Draft picks sandwiched around a guy who signed an eight-year, $82 million contract before making his big league debut.
Hitters dominate the top of the list, claiming 21 of the first 22 spots and 39 of the first 48. The Top 100 includes 49 first-round picks, 20 international signees and prospects from 10 different countries. The Cubs lead all farm systems with seven selections, followed by the Orioles with six and the Padres, Pirates and Reds with five each.
Below, we break down the Top 100 prospects by organization with a quick summary for each.
American League East
Blue Jays (2)
29. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP (ETA: 2024)
89. Orelvis Martinez, INF (ETA: 2024)
Tiedemann battled shoulder and biceps issues that limited him to only 44 innings during the regular season, but he was healthy and productive in the Arizona Fall League, winning the circuit’s Pitcher of the Year honors. His fastball, slider and changeup could help the Jays in any role soon. Martinez continued to flex plus power and used an approach adjustment that helped lead to better on-base skills and a return to the Top 100.
Red Sox (4)
15. Marcelo Mayer, SS (ETA: 2024)
24. Roman Anthony, OF (ETA: 2025)
40. Kyle Teel, C (ETA: 2025)
76. Ceddanne Rafaela, OF/SS (ETA: 2024)
The Red Sox hope that this group of position players can team with Rafael Devers to form the core of their next contender. Mayer and Anthony are impact bats, Teel looks like a steal as the No. 14 overall pick last July and Rafaela is one of the best defensive prospects in the game.
Rays (4)
4. Junior Caminero, 3B/SS (ETA: 2024)
20. Carson Williams, SS (ETA: 2025)
55. Curtis Mead, 3B/2B (ETA: 2024)
58. Xavier Isaac, 1B (ETA: 2026)
This would make for quite the singular infield. (Spring Breakout, anyone?) Caminero exhibited plus-plus power with 31 Minor League homers in 2023 on his way to his Major League debut at just 20, while Williams (23 HR) and Isaac (19 HR) proved they can bring pop, too. Williams’ elite defense secured his place in the Top 20 despite hit tool questions. Mead continues to show the potential for a plus bat himself, but he needs to find a regular place on the dirt.
Orioles (6)
1. Jackson Holliday, SS/2B (ETA: 2024)
17. Samuel Basallo, C/1B (ETA: 2025)
19. Colton Cowser, OF (ETA: 2024)
30. Coby Mayo, 3B/1B (ETA: 2024)
32. Heston Kjerstad, OF (ETA: 2024)
63. Joey Ortiz, INF (ETA: 2024)
The Orioles no longer boast the highest number of Top 100 players, but their six representatives are the second-highest total. Plus, they have four in the Top 30 alone, starting with having the No. 1 prospect (Holliday) in baseball for the second year in a row. The talent continues to pool at the upper levels, and it wouldn’t even be completely shocking if Basallo’s bat was ready at some point this season.
Yankees (4)
41. Jasson Domínguez, OF (ETA: 2024)
84. Spencer Jones, OF (ETA: 2025)
86. Roderick Arias, SS (ETA: 2027)
92. Chase Hampton, RHP (ETA: 2024)
Domínguez and Arias were the top-rated amateurs in the 2019 and 2022 international classes, respectively. Domínguez was living up to his considerable hype with four homers in his first eight big league games last September before blowing out his elbow, while Arias is poised for a 2024 breakout. Jones offers an intriguing combination of power and uncommon athleticism for a 6-foot-6, 235-pounder. Hampton is the Yankees’ latest mid-round pitching find, a 2022 sixth-rounder who raced to Double-A in his pro debut.
American League Central
Guardians (4)
31. Chase DeLauter, OF (ETA: 2025)
59. Kyle Manzardo, 1B (ETA: 2024)
91. Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (ETA: 2024)
100. Daniel Espino, RHP (ETA: 2025)
Two of the better prospects in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, DeLauter and Manzardo both combine hitting ability, power and plate discipline. Rocchio’s instincts stand out more than his tools, but he makes consistent contact from both sides of the plate and all the plays at shortstop. Espino ranked among the best pitching prospects in baseball before injuries limited him to 18 1/3 innings over the last two seasons.
Twins (3)
10. Walker Jenkins, OF (ETA: 2026)
18. Brooks Lee, SS (ETA: 2024)
42. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (ETA: 2025)
It’s now 11 straight years where the Twins have had at least three Top 100 prospects, even though they lost mainstay Royce Lewis via big league graduation. Lee took over his spot atop the Twins’ list a year ago, and now he’s been supplanted by Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in last year’s top-heavy Draft, who had a very strong pro debut last summer. Lee could very well join Lewis in Minnesota this year. Evaluators are still very bullish on Rodriguez, who has had trouble staying healthy.
White Sox (2)
9. Colson Montgomery, SS (ETA: 2024)
50. Noah Schultz, LHP (ETA: 2026)
Though the White Sox may be undertaking a rebuilding project, Montgomery and Schultz give them a pair of potential cornerstones. Montgomery continues to live up to Corey Seager comparisons and Schultz physically resembles Randy Johnson -- with a lot more polish at the same stage of their careers.
Royals (1)
94. Blake Mitchell, C (ETA: 2027)
Kansas City took Mitchell eighth overall last July, in part because they could agree to a below-slot bonus that helped add depth to its Draft class. But despite the track record of high-school catchers, Mitchell remains a stellar prospect in his own right with above-average power, double-plus arm strength and the potential to be a solid defender behind the dish.
Tigers (4)
13. Max Clark, OF (ETA: 2026)
22. Colt Keith, 3B/2B (ETA: 2024)
25. Jackson Jobe, RHP (ETA: 2025)
60. Jace Jung, 2B/3B (ETA: 2024)
With the No. 3 pick, the Tigers were virtually guaranteed to take one of the Big Five in the 2023 Draft class and went with Clark -- an Indiana prep outfielder with plus-plus speed, a strong arm and a left-handed swing that plays to all fields. Much closer to the Majors, Detroit has developed Keith and Jung into a pair of infield sluggers with plus power, and the pair should impact the MLB roster at some point this summer. Jobe might have the highest ceiling of the group as a potential ace with multiple 60-grade pitches and plus control. The only thing holding him back is potential durability after he missed much of the first half last year with lumbar spine inflammation.
American League West
Astros (0)
The Astros are shut out of our preseason Top 100 for the second time in three years and have put only three prospects on our last five lists. Yet they keep winning in the Majors and cranking out Rookie of the Year candidates. Outfielder Jacob Melton and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti could be their latest farmhands underrated by us and the industry.
Rangers (4)
5. Evan Carter, OF (ETA: 2024)
6. Wyatt Langford, OF (ETA: 2024)
71. Sebastian Walcott, SS (ETA: 2027)
88. Brock Porter, RHP (ETA: 2026)
Carter is the rare Top 100 prospect who already owns a World Series ring, and he earned it by starring during a September callup and the postseason. That said, Langford and Walcott may have even higher ceilings, though the latter is years away from the big leagues. Porter also offers huge upside but needs polish.
Athletics (1)
68. Jacob Wilson, SS (2025)
The A’s Top 100 guys one year ago -- Tyler Soderstrom and Ken Waldichuk -- have graduated. Fortunately, the A’s found a solid Top 100 rep at No. 6 overall in last year’s Draft. The son of former big league All-Star Jack Wilson, Jacob is a very advanced hitter with absurd bat-to-ball skills (2.3 percent K rate at Grand Canyon in 2023) that could carry him to the big leagues quickly.
Mariners (4)
37. Cole Young, SS/2B (2025)
38. Harry Ford, C (ETA: 2025)
79. Gabriel Gonzalez, OF (ETA: 2026)
87. Colt Emerson, SS/2B (ETA: 2026)
The Mariners still have a pretty young group in Seattle, so there presumably can be patience in letting this exciting quartet of hitters develop. This foursome, however, may push the envelope anyway. The Mariners clearly have a good thing going in drafting high school bats in the first round, with their last three picks -- Ford in 2021, Young in 2022 and Emerson last year -- all landing on the Top 100 with up arrows next to their names.
Angels (1)
95. Nolan Schanuel, 1B (ETA: 2024)
The Angels have been getting young talent to the big leagues more consistently of late, but they’ve been doing it so quickly, there isn’t always time to rank guys. Last year, 2022 first-rounder Zach Neto was on the Top 100, but he made his big league debut in mid-April and never looked back. Schanuel will be on the list for an even shorter amount of time as the 2023 first-round pick got called up about a month after being drafted and is likely to stick in the Major League lineup.
National League East
Braves (2)
69. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (ETA: 2024)
90. Hurston Waldrep, RHP (ETA: 2024)
The Braves were shut out of the Top 100 last year for the first time since 2008, but they’re back on the map with a pair of arms. Smith-Shawver is an athletic former two-sport standout who got an over-slot deal to sign in 2021, then took everyone by surprise by going from High-A to the big leagues in 2023. Waldrep, the club’s 2023 first-round pick out of the University of Florida, seems to be on a similar fast track after racing up to Triple-A in his pro debut after signing. It’s too soon to know exactly what either of these right-handers will become, but both have the stuff to get big league hitters out now.
Mets (4)
45. Jett Williams, SS/OF (ETA: 2025)
53. Drew Gilbert, OF (ETA: 2024)
66. Luisangel Acuña, SS/2B (ETA: 2024)
97. Ryan Clifford, OF (ETA: 2026)
The Mets would have only one Top 100 talent on this list (Williams), if not for the pair of blockbuster trades last summer that sent Max Scherzer to the Rangers (for Acuña) and Justin Verlander to the Astros (for Gilbert and Clifford). In Acuña and Gilbert, they picked up a pair of up-the-middle talents who could bang down the door to Queens in ’24, while Clifford is a longer-term project but one with easy plus power. Williams looks like a top-of-the-order type after delivering a .425 OBP and 45 steals in 121 games across three levels last year.
Phillies (4)
27. Andrew Painter, RHP (ETA: 2025)
49. Mick Abel, RHP (ETA: 2024)
61. Aidan Miller, 3B/SS (ETA: 2027)
77. Justin Crawford, OF (ETA: 2026)
This quartet of Top 100 guys is a reflection of how well the Phillies have done in the first round of the last four Drafts. Painter (2021) is still considered one of the best pitching prospects in the game despite Tommy John surgery knocking out his 2024 season. Abel (2020) has tremendous stuff and is knocking on the door of the big leagues, especially if he can refine his command. The last two years have brought in high school bats, with Crawford (2022) and his elite speed helping him climb and Miller (2023) and his power perhaps being the steal of last year’s Draft.
Marlins (1)
57. Noble Meyer, RHP (ETA: 2026)
The Marlins have just one preseason Top 100 prospect for the first time since 2017. Meyer was the 10th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and some scouts believe that Miami’s supplemental first-rounder (left-hander Thomas White) has an even higher ceiling.
Nationals (3)
7. Dylan Crews, OF (ETA: 2024)
14. James Wood, OF (ETA: 2024)
48. Brady House, 3B (ETA: 2025)
Crews, a top pick in the 2023 Draft class, has a potential elite hit tool after batting .426 with a 46/71 K/BB ratio last season for College World Series champion LSU. Wood -- a key acquisition in the 2022 Juan Soto trade -- has near-top-of-the-scale power and impressive speed for his 6-foot-6 frame. The race to claim the center-field job in DC is on, and the Nationals will happily get the other prospect time to shine in a corner. House proved his 2022 back issues were a thing of the past and zoomed through three levels last year while showing good power and solid defense during a full-time move to the hot corner.
National League Central
Cubs (7)
16. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF (ETA: 2024)
26. Cade Horton, RHP (ETA: 2024)
47. Owen Caissie, OF (ETA: 2025)
51. Michael Busch, INF (ETA: 2024)
54. Matt Shaw, SS/2B (ETA: 2025)
65. Kevin Alcántara, OF (ETA: 2025)
73. James Triantos, 2B (ETA: 2025)
The Cubs’ MLB-best seven Top 100 prospects include four acquired in trades: Crow-Armstrong (from the Mets for Javier Báez), Caissie (from the Padres for Yu Darvish), Busch (from the Dodgers for a pair of prospects) and Alcántara (from the Yankees for Anthony Rizzo). Horton (first round, 2022), Shaw (first, 2023) and Triantos (second, 2021) were all savvy Draft choices whom much of the industry slept on.
Reds (5)
21. Noelvi Marte, 3B/SS (ETA: 2024)
34. Rhett Lowder, RHP (ETA: 2024)
67. Edwin Arroyo, SS (ETA: 2025)
70. Connor Phillips, RHP (ETA: 2024)
98. Chase Petty, RHP, (ETA: 2025)
It's hard not to be excited about what the Reds are building here after perhaps being ahead of schedule by competing for a playoff spot in 2023. Trades have been particularly useful, with Marte and Arroyo coming in the Luis Castillo deal, Phillips being the player to be named later in the trade involving Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker and Petty coming in a non-Mariners deal (with the Twins) for Sonny Gray. Marte showed what he could do late last year and has the chance to be a mainstay, while Phillips and possibly even Lowder, the club’s 2023 first-round pick, could help the big league staff as it looks to take another step up in the NL Central.
Brewers (4)
2. Jackson Chourio, OF (ETA: 2024)
33. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (ETA: 2025)
35. Jeferson Quero, C (ETA: 2024)
46. Tyler Black, 3B/1B (ETA: 2024)
The Brewers don’t rebuild; they retool. A big part of that success comes from the club’s player development apparatus. Chourio (a.k.a. the $82 million man) has superstar potential due to his power-speed combo and could be Milwaukee’s Opening Day center fielder at just 20 years old. Quero brings Gold Glove-caliber defense to the table from behind the plate, while Black can reach base and steal bags as a corner infielder. The biggest question mark is Misiorowski. The right-hander can touch triple digits, flash a plus-plus slider and owns one of the most electric arsenals in the Minors. But he needs to reel in his control woes to meet his ceiling and stay away from the bullpen.
Pirates (5)
3. Paul Skenes, RHP (ETA: 2024)
44. Termarr Johnson, 2B (ETA: 2025)
62. Jared Jones, RHP (ETA: 2024)
82. Anthony Solometo, LHP (ETA: 2024)
93. Bubba Chandler, RHP (ETA: 2025)
The youth movement continues in Pittsburgh as the Pirates graduated three from last year’s list to the big leagues (Endy Rodríguez, Henry Davis and Quinn Priester). But there’s much more coming, especially on the mound. It all starts, of course, with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Skenes, who should land in the big league rotation in a hurry. Jones was an over-slot sign in 2020 who has made huge steps forward from thrower to pitcher, while Solometo and Chandler were also over-slot signees in 2021 thanks to the savings from taking Davis No. 1 overall. The one hitter, Johnson, had a bit of a slow start last year, but he showed just why everyone loved his left-handed bat and approach ahead of the 2022 Draft.
Cardinals (3)
43. Masyn Winn, SS (ETA: 2024)
64. Tink Hence, RHP (ETA: 2024)
99. Tekoah Roby, RHP (ETA: 2024)
Winn may have struggled offensively in his first Major League look, but the markers are still there for him to be an above-average hitter with game-changing defense at a premium position. Hence’s stuff would make him a Top 50 candidate, but he still needs to prove the arsenal can hold up over 100-plus innings in a given season. Roby was acquired in last year’s Jordan Montgomery deal, and the 22-year-old right-hander has the fastball and curveball to help St. Louis’ rotation as early as the second half of this season.
National League West
D-backs (3)
11. Jordan Lawlar, SS (ETA: 2024)
74. Tommy Troy, SS (ETA: 2025)
78. Druw Jones, OF (ETA: 2026)
There’s more where Corbin Carroll came from. After getting his first taste of the bigs, Lawlar should give Arizona something to consider at shortstop because, with his five-tool potential, he has a higher ceiling than current stalwart Geraldo Perdomo. Troy, also a first-rounder, could be a quick mover out of Stanford now that he’s on the mend from a fractured left foot, and he has the chance to be solid across the board, even if he moves to third or second base long term. Jones can wow anyone with his defense and speed, but a lot more work remains offensively for him to meet his initial hype as the 2022 second overall pick.
Giants (4)
23. Kyle Harrison, LHP (ETA: 2024)
39. Marco Luciano, SS (ETA: 2024)
83. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP (ETA: 2024)
96. Bryce Eldridge, OF/RHP (ETA: 2026)
Not only do the Giants have baseball’s best lefty pitching prospect in Harrison, but they also have an even more polished southpaw in Whisenhunt. Few farm systems can boast a pair of young hitters with the power ceilings of Luciano and Eldridge.
Dodgers (2)
75. Dalton Rushing, C/1B (ETA: 2025)
80. Nick Frasso, RHP (ETA: 2024)
The Dodgers' system remains deep, though their two preseason Top 100 dudes match their lowest total since 2011. Rushing headlines perhaps the game’s best collection of catching prospects but at No. 75, he’s Los Angeles’ lowest-rated top talent since Yasiel Puig was No. 76 in 2013. Frasso owns one of the better fastballs in the Minors.
Padres (5)
8. Ethan Salas, C (ETA: 2025)
12. Jackson Merrill, SS (ETA: 2024)
36. Robby Snelling, LHP (ETA: 2025)
56. Dylan Lesko, RHP (ETA: 2026)
85. Drew Thorpe, RHP (ETA: 2024)
San Diego signed Salas as the No. 1 international prospect to begin 2023 and believed him to be so advanced -- especially defensively -- that it pushed him to Double-A as a 17-year-old. Bigger tests will come, but the Venezuela native has a claim as the most well-rounded catching prospect since Adley Rutschman graduated. Merrill overcame early bumps to maintain his status as a future potential plus-plus hitter. The top of the Padres’ pitching prospect depth chart was already solid with 2022 picks Snelling and Lesko, but it added another Top 100 talent in this offseason’s Soto trade in Thorpe, who challenges Snelling for the title of best command and Lesko for best changeup in the entire system.
Rockies (4)
28. Adael Amador, SS/2B (ETA: 2025)
52. Chase Dollander, RHP (ETA: 2026)
72. Yanquiel Fernandez, OF (ETA: 2025)
81. Jordan Beck, OF (ETA: 2025)
This makes two years in a row for the Rockies to have four players on the list after not having more than one from 2019 through 2022. It’s a nice mix of domestic and international scouting efforts. The Rockies got Amador and his advanced approach in July 2019 for $1.5 million, while also signing Fernandez and his power potential at the same time for $295,000. They’ve also enjoyed scouting the University of Tennessee, getting Beck’s bat in 2022 -- No. 38 overall -- and Dollander’s arm in the top 10 of last year’s Draft, at No. 9 overall.