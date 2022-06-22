Hottest-hitting prospects -- 1 for each team

Tigers: Parker Meadows, OF (No. 18)

Meadows’ athleticism helped him stay in the Tigers’ Top 30 ranks heading into the season, but serious questions about his bat put the 2018 second-rounder on shaky ground. He’s done plenty to steady himself recently in his first turn at Double-A Erie. Meadows is hitting .282/.333/.529 with four homers, two triples and five doubles over 93 plate appearances in the last month. He’s starting to get the ball off the ground more often in '22, and as a result, his eight homers on the season already match his career high with half a season remaining. The left-handed slugger has decent raw pop already, and anything he can do to tap into it more often will be welcome by all parties.