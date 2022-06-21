5 guys who deserve more All-Star support

All right, so third isn’t that low, and it’s totally understandable that Chisholm would be leading this category. But we’re going to have McNeil -- who is hitting .327, playing excellent defense and basically sparking this entire lineup -- stand in for all sorts of Mets fan aggrievements here. (Seriously, the team is playing some of its best ball in 15 years and it doesn’t merit one starter? Not one?) Pete Alonso second, Francisco Lindor third, Brandon Nimmo 11th; wow, just typing that I think inspired some boos in Queens. Take your pick for your underappreciated Met, but there sure are plenty of them.