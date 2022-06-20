Blackmon enhancing Rockies' present while making history

Blackmon has turned back the clock to, well, pretty much any time before last season’s .270 final average and 13 home runs – fewest in a full and healthy season in his career. Yes, his overall average is at a same-as-last-year .270 going into a road series at Miami starting Tuesday. But since May 23, Blackmon has sizzled at .336 with five (of his 11) home runs, a .381 on-base percentage and a .936 OPS in 118 plate appearances. First baseman C.J. Cron may be the Rockies’ most-deserving All-Star candidate for his first half, but Blackmon’s surge has him vying for his fifth All-Star Game invite.