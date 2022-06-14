Julio vaults to the top of the Rookie Hot List

1. Julio Rodríguez, OF, Mariners (no longer eligible to be ranked as a prospect)

Last month we had Rodríguez at No. 5, noting the only thing that had yet to come was the power. The power has come. Rodríguez is at .288/.351/.529 over the past 30 days, with seven home runs. And he’s still running wild, with seven steals in eight tries over that span. You know what a player who averages seven homers and seven steals per month over a full season is? A 40/40 player. Rodríguez is special.