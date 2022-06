Keller finds working rhythm in win over A's

","providerName":"Twitter","providerUrl":"https://twitter.com","type":"rich","width":550,"__typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.2":{"data":{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.2.data","typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"type":"oembed","__typename":"ExternalEmbed"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.3":{"content":"\"I didn’t even notice it was happening until going out there for that inning,” Keller said. “I didn’t put too much thought into it. I was just trying to get deep in the ballgame, keep putting up zeros. Their starter \\[Cole Irvin\\] was putting up zeros, so just try to match him as much as I could.”","type":"markdown","__typename":"Markdown"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.4":{"content":"The Royals were held scoreless until the top of the seventh, when Michael A. Taylor’s triple to left field was misplayed by Seth Brown. Ryan O’Hearn lined a double down the right-field line for a 1-0 lead and O’Hearn’s Major League-leading seventh pinch-hit of the year. The first baseman/outfielder is hitting .114 (4-for-35) as a starter this year, compared to .438 (7-for-16) in 19 games as a substitute.","type":"markdown","__typename":"Markdown"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5":{"contentDate":"2022-06-18T21:50:59.093Z","description":"Ryan O'Hearn cracks a pinch-hit double down the right-field line to drive in Michael A. Taylor, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead in the 7th","duration":"00:00:37","slug":"ryan-o-hearn-doubles-1-on-a-ground-ball-to-right-fielder-luis-barrera-mic","source":null,"tags":[{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.0","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.1","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.2","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.3","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.4","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.5","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.6","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.7","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.8","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.9","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.10","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.11","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.12","typename":"Tag"},{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.13","typename":"Tag"}],"templateUrl":"https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/private/{formatInstructions}/mlb/hmnvyoegcbkzesd3tdqt","title":"Ryan O'Hearn's go-ahead double","type":"video","url":"/video/ryan-o-hearn-doubles-1-on-a-ground-ball-to-right-fielder-luis-barrera-mic","__typename":"Video"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.0":{"slug":"season-2022","title":"Season 2022","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.1":{"slug":"gamepk-662368","title":"2022/06/18 kc@oak","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.2":{"slug":"playerid-656811","title":"Ryan O'Hearn","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.3":{"slug":"teamid-118","title":"Kansas City Royals","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.4":{"slug":"hitting","title":"hitting","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.5":{"slug":"highlight","title":"highlight","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.6":{"slug":"in-game-highlight","title":"in-game highlight","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.7":{"slug":"2-yahoo-mlb-ads-feed","title":"2-Yahoo MLB Ads Feed","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.8":{"slug":"send-to-news-mlb-feed","title":"Send To News MLB feed","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.9":{"slug":"yahoo-in-game","title":"Yahoo In-Game","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.10":{"slug":"featured","title":"featured","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.11":{"slug":"eclat-feed","title":"Eclat feed","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.12":{"slug":"international-feed","title":"International Partner feed","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.5.tags.13":{"slug":"apple-news","title":"Apple News","__typename":"Tag"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.6":{"content":"O’Hearn didn’t take a swing in the cage prior to his at-bat. The visitor’s batting cage is behind center field, so he couldn’t get out there during the game. And when he arrived at the Coliseum on Saturday morning, there were about 10 players lined up to hit before him in the small cage.



“So I was just like, ‘I’m going to go in cold today,’” O’Hearn said, shrugging. “Took some swings before I got in the box, back cracked a few times to loosen up, and then I said, ‘Here we go. It’s a fist fight. I’m going to try to put the ball in play, get the run in.’ Baseball is like that sometimes. Not the prettiest way to get it done, but I’ll take it every time.”","type":"markdown","__typename":"Markdown"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"brad-keller-leads-royals-with-7-scoreless-innings\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.7.data":{"html":"