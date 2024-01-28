Here are every club's Top 100 prospects for 2024

Braves (2)

69. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (ETA: 2024)

90. Hurston Waldrep, RHP (ETA: 2024)

The Braves were shut out of the Top 100 last year for the first time since 2008, but they’re back on the map with a pair of arms. Smith-Shawver is an athletic former two-sport standout who got an over-slot deal to sign in 2021, then took everyone by surprise by going from High-A to the big leagues in 2023. Waldrep, the club’s 2023 first-round pick out of the University of Florida, seems to be on a similar fast track after racing up to Triple-A in his pro debut after signing. It’s too soon to know exactly what either of these right-handers will become, but both have the stuff to get big league hitters out now.