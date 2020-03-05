Red Sox sign former Astros righty McHugh

The Boston Red Sox today signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. To make room for McHugh on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez for assignment. McHugh, 32, is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA (351 ER/800.2 IP) in 210 career

McHugh, 32, is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA (351 ER/800.2 IP) in 210 career major league outings, including 119 starts and 91 relief appearances. In his first two seasons (2012-13) he went 0-8 with an 8.94 ERA (47 ER/47.1 IP) between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies, but from 2014-19 with the Houston Astros he was 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA (304 ER/753.1 IP). He pitched exclusively as a starter from 2014-17 and appeared only in relief in 2018, before splitting the 2019 season between the two roles.

Last season, McHugh made eight starts before moving to the bullpen in May. In 27 relief appearances, the right-hander posted a 2.67 ERA (10 ER/33.2 IP) and held opponents to a .208 batting average with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks. After allowing only one run over 14.2 innings in August (0.61 ERA), he was placed on the injured list with right elbow soreness on August 31 and missed the remainder of the season, including the Postseason.

In September and October during the regular season, McHugh is 17-0 with a 2.92 ERA (43 ER/132.2 IP) since the start of 2014. He has also made eight Postseason appearances (two starts), going 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA (8 ER/20.0 IP), a 0.85 WHIP, and a .159 opponent batting average. In Game 3 of the 2017 ALCS at Yankee Stadium, McHugh allowed zero hits in 4.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Selected by the Mets in the 18th round of the 2008 June Draft, McHugh finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 and eighth in Cy Young Award voting in 2015. Born in Naperville, Ill., he attended Berry College in Mount Berry, GA, and became the first player in school history to reach the major leagues.

Velázquez, 31, made 34 appearances (eight starts) for Boston in 2019, going 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA (34 ER/56.1 IP). The right-hander also pitched in 13 minor league games last season, including a start for Short-A Lowell on a rehabilitation assignment. In his 12 outings for Triple-A Pawtucket, he posted a 3.31 ERA (6 ER/16.1 IP). Velázquez made his major league debut with Boston in 2017 after the club purchased his contract from Campeche of the Mexican League. In 89 career major league appearances (19 starts), he is 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA (72 ER/166.0 IP), including 8-1 with a 2.99 ERA (33 ER/99.1 IP) in his 70 relief outings.