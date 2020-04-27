 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Full slate of Dodgers programming this week

By Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES -- SportsNet LA’s programming this week will include encore presentations of Dodgers broadcasts and original programming showcasing the best of 2019. Programming details below:

Dodgers Rewind 2019
Starting at 6 a.m. PT daily, the network will air back-to-back broadcasts of the Dodgers’ memorable wins from last season.

Daily blocks of Squeeze Play: Dodgers games condensed into one-hour shows
• Monday, started at 2 p.m.: Corey Seager highlight games
• Tuesday, starting at 12:30 p.m.: Rookies highlight games
• Wednesday, starting at 12:30 p.m.: Best games
• Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.: Best games
• Friday, starting at 1 p.m.: Best games
• Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m.: Best games
• Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m.: Best games

Backstage: Dodgers
• Best of Justin Turner: Premieres on Monday at 9 p.m.
• Best of Max Muncy: Premieres on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Access SportsNet Dodgers: Daily broadcast of the latest Dodgers news
Stay Home Update: New episodes Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.

Timeless Dodgers
Encore presentations of the Dodgers’ best playoff games from the 2010s will air nightly throughout the week.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.

