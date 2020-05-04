Topps baseball cards can be a teaching aid
Topps is helping kids study during the coronavirus pandemic with its "Topps of the Class" program. This week, which is Teacher Appreciation Week, Topps is posting lessons and activities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that teachers and parents can use to teach their children at home, with the help of
This week, which is Teacher Appreciation Week, Topps is posting lessons and activities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that teachers and parents can use to teach their children at home, with the help of baseball cards.
Happy #TeacherAppreciationWeek! THANK YOU to all of the teachers who not only teach our youth but guide them through these times. ❤️— Topps (@Topps) May 4, 2020
Follow along all week as we post ideas, activities & more on how to use your Topps cards to teach! #ThankATeacher@RealPaulDeJong | @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/qGFEOPvGlr
Cardinals shortstop and Topps of the Class program spokesman
"I want to wish all you teachers out there a happy Teacher Appreciation Week," DeJong said. "We love and appreciate all the things you do for our young people."
Topps will cover a variety of school subjects throughout the week. Monday's subject is math, and Topps is posting math lessons involving the stats on the back of players' baseball cards.
#ToppsOfTheClass Math Lesson #1#TeacherAppreciationWeek | #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/SAyLtdvYT2— Topps (@Topps) May 4, 2020
#ToppsOfTheClass Math Lesson #2#TeacherAppreciationWeek | #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/VEcMrcCr4h— Topps (@Topps) May 4, 2020
David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.