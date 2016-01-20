Texas Live! will be a unique mixed-use entertainment district situated southwest of Globe Life Park in Arlington and adjacent to the new Rangers ballpark.
Scheduled to open in 2020, Globe Life Field will feature a retractable roof, state-of-the-art facilities, and a classic design where fans can cheer for the team in climate-controlled comfort. Please check back often as we continue to make progress on this exciting new project.
Time lapse camera for Globe Life Feld construction site now in operation »
Groundbreaking for Live! by Loews--Arlington, TX Takes Place »
Excavation for Globe Life Field Begins »
Rangers Break Ground on New Ballpark »
Texas Rangers and Globe Life Extend Naming Rights Partnership for New Ballpark »
Utility Work for new ballpark to begin; Portions of Nolan Ryan Expressway to close »
Live! by Loews-Arlington, TX Unveiled as Flagship Hotel at Texas Live! »
Globe Life Field Construction
Construction Dirt
Globe Life Field Groundbreaking
Rangers' ballpark naming rights
The new home of the Texas Rangers is a true partnership between the club and the city of Arlington. Throughout the building and development of the new facility, the team and the city will keep residents and fans updated each quarter with the Home Plate update. Please enjoy this quarter's update.
In preparation for new ballpark construction during the 2017 season, Tacoma Lot R and Yaris Lot S were added for fans attending home games.
