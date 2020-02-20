Carlos Carrasco has leg discomfort, to get tests

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Indians suffered a big blow last week when they lost Mike Clevinger for six to eight weeks because of left knee surgery. Now, they’re hoping to avoid losing another member of their rotation.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco experienced discomfort in his right leg during Wednesday’s workout and will undergo testing and imaging to determine a diagnosis, the Tribe revealed on Thursday morning. He walked into the clubhouse using one crutch under his left arm, but was able to put pressure on both legs. The Indians expect to have an update on his status Friday morning.

Clevinger’s timetable to return to Major League game activity would put him back on the mound within the first three weeks of the season. If Carrasco were to be told that he’d also have to miss the start of the regular season, the Indians would have to dip into their internal depth.

A rotation without Clevinger and Carrasco would likely consist of Shane Bieber, Adam Plutko, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, while Jefry Rodriguez, Logan Allen and Scott Moss battle for the last opening.

Indians manager Terry Francona had just recently raved about the physical condition Carrasco arrived at camp in last week, considering the 32-year-old had built himself back up after stepping away from the game for over two months due to a leukemia diagnosis last year. He returned to the Tribe in September as a reliever to carry a little bit of a lighter load, but the club knew he was ready to be plugged back into the rotation in 2020. Now, they’ll have to wait to see if his return as a starter will be delayed.