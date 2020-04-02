White Sox announcer Ed Farmer, 70, dies

CHICAGO -- Ed Farmer, the gregarious member of the White Sox radio network for the past three decades, passed away Wednesday night according to the team. He was 70 years old. Farmer broadcast one White Sox Cactus League contest in late February before returning home to Calabasas, Calif., due to

Farmer broadcast one White Sox Cactus League contest in late February before returning home to Calabasas, Calif., due to health reasons. This season would have been his 29th full one in the booth, 15th as the radio play-by-play man and 12th with analyst Darrin Jackson. Farmer did two seasons with Chris Singleton (2006-07) and one with Steve Stone ('08), previously having served as radio analyst with Jon Rooney for 14 seasons from 1992-2005.

Ed shared about his love of baseball and his hometown team with SoxTV last year. pic.twitter.com/3cNhJb8Je2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

"Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship," said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his 'friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend."

Famer's playing career ran from 1971-83, pitching for the Phillies, White Sox, Indians, A's, Rangers, Tigers, Orioles and Brewers, producing 75 saves over 370 games. Farmer earned his lone career All-Star nod in 1980, when he saved 30 and posted a 3.34 ERA in 64 games for the White Sox, and he recorded 54 saves during his White Sox career (1979-81) to rank 11th on the all-time franchise list. He also served as a Major League scout for the Orioles from 1988-90.

“My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering," Jackson said. "Ed was a competitor who also was everyone’s best friend. I saw firsthand how hard Ed fought each and every day and season after season to keep himself healthy and prepared to broadcast White Sox baseball. I first got to know Ed during my time in Chicago as a player and am honored to have been his friend and radio partner. My heart goes out to [wife] Barbara and [daughter] Shanda, the only people he loved more than the White Sox and his hometown of Chicago.”

As a baseball and basketball standout for St. Rita High School in Chicago and originally born in the south suburb of Evergreen Park, Ill., Farmer was a South Sider to his core. He was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame in 1999.

Farmer possessed a deep love for Notre Dame football, often emceeing luncheons in South Bend on the week of games. He appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives in 1995 to testify about polycystic kidney disease, a disease that forced him to undergo a kidney transplant in 1991, and previously served on the board of directors of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Foundation. He worked with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Illinois' organ donation program.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.