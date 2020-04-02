Here are the 2020 Draft pools and bonus values
The Tigers and Orioles own the top two picks and the largest bonus pools in the 2020 Draft. While Detroit will make the first selection, Baltimore has slightly more spending power. The Tigers' No. 1 overall choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300, compared to $7,789,900 for the Orioles'
The Tigers and Orioles own the top two picks and the largest bonus pools in the 2020 Draft. While Detroit will make the first selection, Baltimore has slightly more spending power.
The Tigers' No. 1 overall choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300, compared to $7,789,900 for the Orioles' No. 2 overall pick. But Baltimore has a significantly higher competitive balance pick (No. 30 versus No. 63), moving its bonus pool slightly ahead of Detroit's.
As part of the negotiations for a 2020 season radically altered by the coronavirus, the MLB Players Association agreed to allow MLB to shorten the Draft to as few as five rounds. While it can be reduced to as few as five rounds, MLB can choose to have anywhere from five to 40. In a five-round Draft, the Orioles' bonus pool would be $13,871,500 and the Tigers' would be $13,276,000. The pools usually are based on each club's choices in the first 10 rounds, and if the Draft were to last that long, Baltimore's pool would be $14,936,200 and Detroit's would be $14,348,100.
|Top 100 list | Top tools on Top 100
|Ranking all 30 farm systems
|Every team's Top 30 prospects
|Draft order | Top 100 Draft prospects
|Prospect video
|Top 10 Prospects by Position:
|RHP | LHP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF
|All-Defense Prospect Team
|Predicting 2022's top prospects
|Each team's best: Slugger | Fastball
|Top 100 Prospects archive
Originally, the assigned values for each selection were supposed to rise 3.5 percent, reflecting the increase in MLB's annual revenues. The MLBPA agreed to allow MLB to freeze those values at the 2019 numbers for both the 2020 and 2021 Drafts.
In a five-round Draft, the Royals ($12,499,500), Marlins ($11,967,100), Pirates ($11,132,700), Padres ($10,652,600), Rockies ($10,319,500) and Mariners ($10,218,400) also would have eight-figure bonus pools. The Blue Jays and Giants would join that group in a 10-round Draft. The Astros, who lost their first- and second-round choices as part of their penalty for sign stealing, have the smallest pool at $2,176,500 in a five-round Draft.
Each pick in the first 10 rounds comes with an assigned value, with the total for each of a team's selections equaling what it can spend in those rounds without incurring a penalty. If a player taken in those rounds doesn't sign, his pick's value gets subtracted from his club's pool.
The pools for all 30 teams will total $236,227,900 (an average of $7,874,263 per club) in a five-round Draft and $265,627,200 (an average of $8,854,240) in a 10-round Draft. Last year, the industry spent a record $316,560,984 on Draft bonuses, including $55,896,284 after the 10th round. Total spending will drop significantly in 2020 with a much shorter Draft and a $20,000 limit on bonuses for non-drafted free agents.
Since the bonus pool era began in 2012, no player has signed for more than the record $8.1 million Adley Rutschman received from the Orioles as the No. 1 overall selection last year. Teams near the top of the Draft often spend less than their full allotment for those choices and use the savings to spend more on later selections, though such maneuvering would be more difficult than usual in a five-round Draft.
If a clubs exceeds its assigned pool, it faces a penalty. Teams that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, clubs lose future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing their pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.
In eight years with these rules, teams have exceeded their allotments a total of 149 times but never by more than 5 percent. Twenty-one of the 30 teams outspent their pools last year.
Here are the bonus pools for all 30 clubs, based on a five-round Draft (with 10-round pools in parentheses):
Orioles: $13,871,500 ($14,936,200)
Tigers: $13,276,000 ($14,348,100)
Royals: $12,499,500 ($13,549,800)
Marlins: $11,967,100 ($13,024,700)
Pirates: $11,132,700 ($12,162,800)
Padres: $10,652,600 ($11,675,600)
Rockies: $10,319,500 ($11,336,200)
Mariners: $10,218,400 ($11,255,200)
Blue Jays: $9,694,300 ($10,737,700)
Giants: $9,165,000 ($10,156,500)
Reds: $8,510,400 ($9,508,400)
Cardinals: $7,803,300 ($8,748,900)
White Sox: $7,744,700 ($8,749,200)
Indians: $7,616,200 ($8,551,100)
Rays: $7,432,400 ($8,362,200)
Diamondbacks: $7,166,200 ($8,128,000)
Mets: $7,101,200 ($8,057,500)
Rangers: $7,065,100 ($8,050,700)
Cubs: $6,702,600 ($7,676,000)
Nationals: $6,588,300 ($7,528,700)
Red Sox: $6,514,300 ($7,481,900)
Angels: $6,377,000 ($7,387,600)
Brewers: $6,028,600 ($6,979,500)
Dodgers: $5,862,900 ($6,768,000)
Phillies: $5,425,000 ($6,404,300)
Athletics: $5,199,300 ($6,118,900)
Twins: $4,493,400 ($5,408,000)
Braves: $4,114,100 ($5,039,000)
Yankees: $3,509,800 ($4,419,500)
Astros: $2,176,500 ($3,077,000)
Here are the assigned values for each pick in the first 10 rounds:
First Round
1) Tigers: $8,415,300
2) Orioles: $7,789,900
3) Marlins: $7,221,200
4) Royals: $6,664,000
5) Blue Jays: $6,180,700
6) Mariners: $5,742,900
7) Pirates: $5,432,400
8) Padres: $5,176,900
9) Rockies: $4,949,100
10) Angels: $4,739,900
11) White Sox: $4,547,500
12) Reds: $4,366,400
13) Giants: $4,197,300
14) Rangers: $4,036,800
15) Phillies: $3,885,800
16) Cubs: $3,745,500
17) Red Sox: $3,609,700
18) D-backs: $3,481,300
19) Mets: $3,359,000
20) Brewers: $3,242,900
21) Cardinals: $3,132,300
22) Nationals: $3,027,000
23) Indians: $2,926,800
24) Rays: $2,831,300
25) Braves: $2,740,300
26) Athletics: $2,653,400
27) Twins: $2,570,100
28) Yankees: $2,493,900
29) Dodgers: $2,424,600
Competitive Balance Round A
30) Orioles: $2,365,500
31) Pirates: $2,312,000
32) Royals: $2,257,300
33) D-backs: $2,202,200
34) Padres: $2,148,100
35) Rockies: $2,095,800
36) Indians: $2,045,400
37) Rays: $1,999,300 (from Cardinals via trade)
Second Round
38) Tigers: $1,952,300
39) Orioles: $1,906,800
40) Marlins: $1,856,700
41) Royals: $1,813,500
42) Blue Jays: $1,771,100
43) Mariners: $1,729,800
44) Pirates: $1,689,500
45) Padres: $1,650,200
46) Rockies: $1,617,400
47) White Sox: $1,580,200
48) Reds: $1,543,600
49) Giants: $1,507,600
50) Rangers: $1,469,900
51) Cubs: $1,436,900
52) Red Sox: $1,403,200
53) Mets: $1,370,400
54) Brewers: $1,338,500
55) Cardinals: $1,307,000
56) Nationals: $1,276,400
57) Indians: $1,243,600
58) Rays: $1,214,300
59) Athletics: $1,185,500
60) Twins: $1,157,400
61) Dodgers: $1,129,700
Competitive Balance Round B
62) Marlins: $1,102,700
63) Tigers: $1,076,300
64) Cardinals: $1,050,300 (from Rays via trade)
65) Mariners: $1,025,100 (from Brewers via trade)
66) Reds: $1,003,300
67) Dodgers: $976,700 (from Twins via trade)
Free-Agent Compensation Picks
68) Giants: $953,100 (for Madison Bumgarner)
69) Giants: $929,800 (for Will Smith)
70) Mets: $906,800 (for Zack Wheeler)
71) Cardinals: $884,200 (for Marcell Ozuna)
72) Nationals: $870,700 (for Anthony Rendon)
73) Astros: $857,400 (for Gerrit Cole)
Third Round
74) Tigers: $844,200
75) Orioles: $831,100
76) Marlins: $818,200
77) Royals: $805,600
78) Blue Jays: $793,000
79) Mariners: $780,400
80) Pirates: $767,800
81) Padres: $755,300
82) Rockies: $744,200
83) Angels: $733,100
84) White Sox: $721,900
85) Reds: $710,700
86) Giants: $699,700
87) Rangers: $689,300
88) Phillies: $678,600
89) Cubs: $667,900
90) Red Sox: $657,600
91) D-backs: $647,300
92) Mets: $637,600
93) Brewers: $627,900
94) Cardinals: $618,200
95) Nationals: $610,800
96) Indians: $604,800
97) Rays: $599,100
98) Braves: $593,100
99) Athletics: $587,400
100) Yankees: $581,600
101) Dodgers: $577,000
102) Astros: $571,400
Fourth Round
103) Tigers: $565,600
104) Orioles: $560,000
105) Marlins: $554,300
106) Royals: $549,000
107) Blue Jays: $543,500
108) Mariners: $538,200
109) Pirates: $533,000
110) Padres: $527,800
111) Rockies: $522,600
112) Angels: $517,400
113) White Sox: $512,400
114) Reds: $507,400
115) Giants: $502,300
116) Rangers: $497,500
117) Phillies: $492,700
118) Cubs: $487,900
119) Red Sox: $483,000
120) D-backs: $478,300
121) Mets: $473,700
122) Brewers: $469,000
123) Cardinals: $464,500
124) Nationals: $460,000
125) Indians: $455,600
126) Rays: $451,800
127) Braves: $447,400
128) Athletics: $442,900
129) Twins: $438,700
130) Yankees: $434,300
131) Dodgers: $430,800
132) Astros: $426,600
Fifth Round
133) Tigers: $422,300
134) Orioles: $418,200
135) Marlins: $414,000
136) Royals: $410,100
137) Blue Jays: $406,000
138) Mariners: $402,000
139) Pirates: $398,000
140) Padres: $394,300
141) Rockies: $390,400
142) Angels: $386,600
143) White Sox: $382,700
144) Reds: $379,000
145) Giants: $375,200
146) Rangers: $371,600
147) Phillies: $367,900
148) Cubs: $364,400
149) Red Sox: $360,800
150) D-backs: $357,100
151) Mets: $353,700
152) Brewers: $350,300
153) Cardinals: $346,800
154) Nationals: $343,400
155) Indians: $340,000
156) Rays: $336,600
157) Braves: $333,300
158) Athletics: $330,100
159) Twins: $327,200
160) Dodgers: $324,100
161) Astros: $321,100
Sixth Round
162) Tigers: $318,200
163) Orioles: $315,400
164) Marlins: $312,400
165) Royals: $309,500
166) Blue Jays: $306,800
167) Mariners: $304,200
168) Pirates: $301,600
169) Padres: $299,000
170) Rockies: $296,400
171) Angels: $293,800
172) White Sox: $291,400
173) Reds: $289,000
174) Giants: $286,500
175) Rangers: $284,200
176) Phillies: $281,800
177) Cubs: $279,500
178) Red Sox: $277,100
179) D-backs: $274,800
180) Mets: $272,500
181) Brewers: $270,300
182) Cardinals: $268,200
183) Nationals: $266,000
184) Indians: $263,700
185) Rays: $261,600
186) Braves: $259,400
187) Athletics: $257,400
188) Twins: $255,300
189) Yankees: $253,300
190) Dodgers: $251,100
191) Astros: $249,000
Seventh Round
192) Tigers: $247,000
193) Orioles: $244,900
194) Marlins: $243,000
195) Royals: $241,000
196) Blue Jays: $239,000
197) Mariners: $237,000
198) Pirates: $235,100
199) Padres: $233,000
200) Rockies: $231,100
201) Angels: $229,700
202) White Sox: $227,700
203) Reds: $225,800
204) Giants: $224,000
205) Rangers: $222,100
206) Phillies: $220,200
207) Cubs: $218,500
208) Red Sox: $216,600
209) D-backs: $214,900
210) Mets: $213,300
211) Brewers: $211,500
212) Cardinals: $209,800
213) Nationals: $208,200
214) Indians: $206,500
215) Rays: $204,800
216) Braves: $203,400
217) Athletics: $201,600
218) Twins: $200,100
219) Yankees: $198,500
220) Dodgers: $197,300
221) Astros: $195,700
Eighth Round
222) Tigers: $194,400
223) Orioles: $192,900
224) Marlins: $191,500
225) Royals: $190,100
226) Blue Jays: $188,900
227) Mariners: $187,700
228) Pirates: $186,300
229) Padres: $184,700
230) Rockies: $183,700
231) Angels: $182,300
232) White Sox: $181,200
233) Reds: $179,800
234) Giants: $178,600
235) Rangers: $177,400
236) Phillies: $176,300
237) Cubs: $175,000
238) Red Sox: $174,000
239) D-backs: $173,000
240) Mets: $172,100
241) Brewers: $171,200
242) Cardinals: $170,300
243) Nationals: $169,500
244) Indians: $168,500
245) Rays: $167,800
246) Braves: $167,000
247) Athletics: $166,100
248) Twins: $165,400
249) Yankees: $164,700
250) Dodgers: $163,900
251) Astros: $163,400
Ninth Round
252) Tigers: $162,700
253) Orioles: $162,000
254) Marlins: $161,400
255) Royals: $160,800
256) Blue Jays: $160,300
257) Mariners: $159,700
258) Pirates: $159,200
259) Padres: $158,600
260) Rockies: $158,100
261) Angels: $157,600
262) White Sox: $157,200
263) Reds: $156,600
264) Giants: $156,100
265) Rangers: $155,800
266) Phillies: $155,300
267) Cubs: $154,900
268) Red Sox: $154,600
269) D-backs: $154,100
270) Mets: $153,600
271) Brewers: $153,300
272) Cardinals: $152,900
273) Nationals: $152,600
274) Indians: $152,300
275) Rays: $152,000
276) Braves: $151,600
277) Athletics: $151,300
278) Twins: $150,800
279) Yankees: $150,500
280) Dodgers: $150,300
281) Astros: $150,100
Tenth Round
282) Tigers: $149,800
283) Orioles: $149,500
284) Marlins: $149,300
285) Royals: $148,900
286) Blue Jays: $148,400
287) Mariners: $148,200
288) Pirates: $147,900
289) Padres: $147,700
290) Rockies: $147,400
291) Angels: $147,200
292) White Sox: $147,000
293) Reds: $146,800
294) Giants: $146,300
295) Rangers: $146,100
296) Phillies: $145,700
297) Cubs: $145,500
298) Red Sox: $145,300
299) D-backs: $145,000
300) Mets: $144,800
301) Brewers: $144,600
302) Cardinals: $144,400
303) Nationals: $144,100
304) Indians: $143,900
305) Rays: $143,600
306) Braves: $143,500
307) Athletics: $143,200
308) Twins: $143,000
309) Yankees: $142,700
310) Dodgers: $142,500
311) Astros: $142,300
Jim Callis is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow @jimcallisMLB on Twitter. Listen to him on the weekly Pipeline Podcast.