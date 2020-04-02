Here are the 2020 Draft pools and bonus values

The Tigers and Orioles own the top two picks and the largest bonus pools in the 2020 Draft. While Detroit will make the first selection, Baltimore has slightly more spending power. The Tigers' No. 1 overall choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300, compared to $7,789,900 for the Orioles'

The Tigers and Orioles own the top two picks and the largest bonus pools in the 2020 Draft. While Detroit will make the first selection, Baltimore has slightly more spending power.

The Tigers' No. 1 overall choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300, compared to $7,789,900 for the Orioles' No. 2 overall pick. But Baltimore has a significantly higher competitive balance pick (No. 30 versus No. 63), moving its bonus pool slightly ahead of Detroit's.

As part of the negotiations for a 2020 season radically altered by the coronavirus, the MLB Players Association agreed to allow MLB to shorten the Draft to as few as five rounds. While it can be reduced to as few as five rounds, MLB can choose to have anywhere from five to 40. In a five-round Draft, the Orioles' bonus pool would be $13,871,500 and the Tigers' would be $13,276,000. The pools usually are based on each club's choices in the first 10 rounds, and if the Draft were to last that long, Baltimore's pool would be $14,936,200 and Detroit's would be $14,348,100.

Originally, the assigned values for each selection were supposed to rise 3.5 percent, reflecting the increase in MLB's annual revenues. The MLBPA agreed to allow MLB to freeze those values at the 2019 numbers for both the 2020 and 2021 Drafts.

In a five-round Draft, the Royals ($12,499,500), Marlins ($11,967,100), Pirates ($11,132,700), Padres ($10,652,600), Rockies ($10,319,500) and Mariners ($10,218,400) also would have eight-figure bonus pools. The Blue Jays and Giants would join that group in a 10-round Draft. The Astros, who lost their first- and second-round choices as part of their penalty for sign stealing, have the smallest pool at $2,176,500 in a five-round Draft.

Each pick in the first 10 rounds comes with an assigned value, with the total for each of a team's selections equaling what it can spend in those rounds without incurring a penalty. If a player taken in those rounds doesn't sign, his pick's value gets subtracted from his club's pool.

The pools for all 30 teams will total $236,227,900 (an average of $7,874,263 per club) in a five-round Draft and $265,627,200 (an average of $8,854,240) in a 10-round Draft. Last year, the industry spent a record $316,560,984 on Draft bonuses, including $55,896,284 after the 10th round. Total spending will drop significantly in 2020 with a much shorter Draft and a $20,000 limit on bonuses for non-drafted free agents.

Since the bonus pool era began in 2012, no player has signed for more than the record $8.1 million Adley Rutschman received from the Orioles as the No. 1 overall selection last year. Teams near the top of the Draft often spend less than their full allotment for those choices and use the savings to spend more on later selections, though such maneuvering would be more difficult than usual in a five-round Draft.

If a clubs exceeds its assigned pool, it faces a penalty. Teams that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, clubs lose future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing their pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.

In eight years with these rules, teams have exceeded their allotments a total of 149 times but never by more than 5 percent. Twenty-one of the 30 teams outspent their pools last year.

Here are the bonus pools for all 30 clubs, based on a five-round Draft (with 10-round pools in parentheses):

Orioles: $13,871,500 ($14,936,200)

Tigers: $13,276,000 ($14,348,100)

Royals: $12,499,500 ($13,549,800)

Marlins: $11,967,100 ($13,024,700)

Pirates: $11,132,700 ($12,162,800)

Padres: $10,652,600 ($11,675,600)

Rockies: $10,319,500 ($11,336,200)

Mariners: $10,218,400 ($11,255,200)

Blue Jays: $9,694,300 ($10,737,700)

Giants: $9,165,000 ($10,156,500)

Reds: $8,510,400 ($9,508,400)

Cardinals: $7,803,300 ($8,748,900)

White Sox: $7,744,700 ($8,749,200)

Indians: $7,616,200 ($8,551,100)

Rays: $7,432,400 ($8,362,200)

Diamondbacks: $7,166,200 ($8,128,000)

Mets: $7,101,200 ($8,057,500)

Rangers: $7,065,100 ($8,050,700)

Cubs: $6,702,600 ($7,676,000)

Nationals: $6,588,300 ($7,528,700)

Red Sox: $6,514,300 ($7,481,900)

Angels: $6,377,000 ($7,387,600)

Brewers: $6,028,600 ($6,979,500)

Dodgers: $5,862,900 ($6,768,000)

Phillies: $5,425,000 ($6,404,300)

Athletics: $5,199,300 ($6,118,900)

Twins: $4,493,400 ($5,408,000)

Braves: $4,114,100 ($5,039,000)

Yankees: $3,509,800 ($4,419,500)

Astros: $2,176,500 ($3,077,000)

Here are the assigned values for each pick in the first 10 rounds:

First Round

1) Tigers: $8,415,300

2) Orioles: $7,789,900

3) Marlins: $7,221,200

4) Royals: $6,664,000

5) Blue Jays: $6,180,700

6) Mariners: $5,742,900

7) Pirates: $5,432,400

8) Padres: $5,176,900

9) Rockies: $4,949,100

10) Angels: $4,739,900

11) White Sox: $4,547,500

12) Reds: $4,366,400

13) Giants: $4,197,300

14) Rangers: $4,036,800

15) Phillies: $3,885,800

16) Cubs: $3,745,500

17) Red Sox: $3,609,700

18) D-backs: $3,481,300

19) Mets: $3,359,000

20) Brewers: $3,242,900

21) Cardinals: $3,132,300

22) Nationals: $3,027,000

23) Indians: $2,926,800

24) Rays: $2,831,300

25) Braves: $2,740,300

26) Athletics: $2,653,400

27) Twins: $2,570,100

28) Yankees: $2,493,900

29) Dodgers: $2,424,600

Competitive Balance Round A

30) Orioles: $2,365,500

31) Pirates: $2,312,000

32) Royals: $2,257,300

33) D-backs: $2,202,200

34) Padres: $2,148,100

35) Rockies: $2,095,800

36) Indians: $2,045,400

37) Rays: $1,999,300 (from Cardinals via trade)

Second Round

38) Tigers: $1,952,300

39) Orioles: $1,906,800

40) Marlins: $1,856,700

41) Royals: $1,813,500

42) Blue Jays: $1,771,100

43) Mariners: $1,729,800

44) Pirates: $1,689,500

45) Padres: $1,650,200

46) Rockies: $1,617,400

47) White Sox: $1,580,200

48) Reds: $1,543,600

49) Giants: $1,507,600

50) Rangers: $1,469,900

51) Cubs: $1,436,900

52) Red Sox: $1,403,200

53) Mets: $1,370,400

54) Brewers: $1,338,500

55) Cardinals: $1,307,000

56) Nationals: $1,276,400

57) Indians: $1,243,600

58) Rays: $1,214,300

59) Athletics: $1,185,500

60) Twins: $1,157,400

61) Dodgers: $1,129,700

Competitive Balance Round B

62) Marlins: $1,102,700

63) Tigers: $1,076,300

64) Cardinals: $1,050,300 (from Rays via trade)

65) Mariners: $1,025,100 (from Brewers via trade)

66) Reds: $1,003,300

67) Dodgers: $976,700 (from Twins via trade)

Free-Agent Compensation Picks

68) Giants: $953,100 (for Madison Bumgarner)

69) Giants: $929,800 (for Will Smith)

70) Mets: $906,800 (for Zack Wheeler)

71) Cardinals: $884,200 (for Marcell Ozuna)

72) Nationals: $870,700 (for Anthony Rendon)

73) Astros: $857,400 (for Gerrit Cole)

Third Round

74) Tigers: $844,200

75) Orioles: $831,100

76) Marlins: $818,200

77) Royals: $805,600

78) Blue Jays: $793,000

79) Mariners: $780,400

80) Pirates: $767,800

81) Padres: $755,300

82) Rockies: $744,200

83) Angels: $733,100

84) White Sox: $721,900

85) Reds: $710,700

86) Giants: $699,700

87) Rangers: $689,300

88) Phillies: $678,600

89) Cubs: $667,900

90) Red Sox: $657,600

91) D-backs: $647,300

92) Mets: $637,600

93) Brewers: $627,900

94) Cardinals: $618,200

95) Nationals: $610,800

96) Indians: $604,800

97) Rays: $599,100

98) Braves: $593,100

99) Athletics: $587,400

100) Yankees: $581,600

101) Dodgers: $577,000

102) Astros: $571,400

Fourth Round

103) Tigers: $565,600

104) Orioles: $560,000

105) Marlins: $554,300

106) Royals: $549,000

107) Blue Jays: $543,500

108) Mariners: $538,200

109) Pirates: $533,000

110) Padres: $527,800

111) Rockies: $522,600

112) Angels: $517,400

113) White Sox: $512,400

114) Reds: $507,400

115) Giants: $502,300

116) Rangers: $497,500

117) Phillies: $492,700

118) Cubs: $487,900

119) Red Sox: $483,000

120) D-backs: $478,300

121) Mets: $473,700

122) Brewers: $469,000

123) Cardinals: $464,500

124) Nationals: $460,000

125) Indians: $455,600

126) Rays: $451,800

127) Braves: $447,400

128) Athletics: $442,900

129) Twins: $438,700

130) Yankees: $434,300

131) Dodgers: $430,800

132) Astros: $426,600

Fifth Round

133) Tigers: $422,300

134) Orioles: $418,200

135) Marlins: $414,000

136) Royals: $410,100

137) Blue Jays: $406,000

138) Mariners: $402,000

139) Pirates: $398,000

140) Padres: $394,300

141) Rockies: $390,400

142) Angels: $386,600

143) White Sox: $382,700

144) Reds: $379,000

145) Giants: $375,200

146) Rangers: $371,600

147) Phillies: $367,900

148) Cubs: $364,400

149) Red Sox: $360,800

150) D-backs: $357,100

151) Mets: $353,700

152) Brewers: $350,300

153) Cardinals: $346,800

154) Nationals: $343,400

155) Indians: $340,000

156) Rays: $336,600

157) Braves: $333,300

158) Athletics: $330,100

159) Twins: $327,200

160) Dodgers: $324,100

161) Astros: $321,100

Sixth Round

162) Tigers: $318,200

163) Orioles: $315,400

164) Marlins: $312,400

165) Royals: $309,500

166) Blue Jays: $306,800

167) Mariners: $304,200

168) Pirates: $301,600

169) Padres: $299,000

170) Rockies: $296,400

171) Angels: $293,800

172) White Sox: $291,400

173) Reds: $289,000

174) Giants: $286,500

175) Rangers: $284,200

176) Phillies: $281,800

177) Cubs: $279,500

178) Red Sox: $277,100

179) D-backs: $274,800

180) Mets: $272,500

181) Brewers: $270,300

182) Cardinals: $268,200

183) Nationals: $266,000

184) Indians: $263,700

185) Rays: $261,600

186) Braves: $259,400

187) Athletics: $257,400

188) Twins: $255,300

189) Yankees: $253,300

190) Dodgers: $251,100

191) Astros: $249,000

Seventh Round

192) Tigers: $247,000

193) Orioles: $244,900

194) Marlins: $243,000

195) Royals: $241,000

196) Blue Jays: $239,000

197) Mariners: $237,000

198) Pirates: $235,100

199) Padres: $233,000

200) Rockies: $231,100

201) Angels: $229,700

202) White Sox: $227,700

203) Reds: $225,800

204) Giants: $224,000

205) Rangers: $222,100

206) Phillies: $220,200

207) Cubs: $218,500

208) Red Sox: $216,600

209) D-backs: $214,900

210) Mets: $213,300

211) Brewers: $211,500

212) Cardinals: $209,800

213) Nationals: $208,200

214) Indians: $206,500

215) Rays: $204,800

216) Braves: $203,400

217) Athletics: $201,600

218) Twins: $200,100

219) Yankees: $198,500

220) Dodgers: $197,300

221) Astros: $195,700

Eighth Round

222) Tigers: $194,400

223) Orioles: $192,900

224) Marlins: $191,500

225) Royals: $190,100

226) Blue Jays: $188,900

227) Mariners: $187,700

228) Pirates: $186,300

229) Padres: $184,700

230) Rockies: $183,700

231) Angels: $182,300

232) White Sox: $181,200

233) Reds: $179,800

234) Giants: $178,600

235) Rangers: $177,400

236) Phillies: $176,300

237) Cubs: $175,000

238) Red Sox: $174,000

239) D-backs: $173,000

240) Mets: $172,100

241) Brewers: $171,200

242) Cardinals: $170,300

243) Nationals: $169,500

244) Indians: $168,500

245) Rays: $167,800

246) Braves: $167,000

247) Athletics: $166,100

248) Twins: $165,400

249) Yankees: $164,700

250) Dodgers: $163,900

251) Astros: $163,400

Ninth Round

252) Tigers: $162,700

253) Orioles: $162,000

254) Marlins: $161,400

255) Royals: $160,800

256) Blue Jays: $160,300

257) Mariners: $159,700

258) Pirates: $159,200

259) Padres: $158,600

260) Rockies: $158,100

261) Angels: $157,600

262) White Sox: $157,200

263) Reds: $156,600

264) Giants: $156,100

265) Rangers: $155,800

266) Phillies: $155,300

267) Cubs: $154,900

268) Red Sox: $154,600

269) D-backs: $154,100

270) Mets: $153,600

271) Brewers: $153,300

272) Cardinals: $152,900

273) Nationals: $152,600

274) Indians: $152,300

275) Rays: $152,000

276) Braves: $151,600

277) Athletics: $151,300

278) Twins: $150,800

279) Yankees: $150,500

280) Dodgers: $150,300

281) Astros: $150,100

Tenth Round

282) Tigers: $149,800

283) Orioles: $149,500

284) Marlins: $149,300

285) Royals: $148,900

286) Blue Jays: $148,400

287) Mariners: $148,200

288) Pirates: $147,900

289) Padres: $147,700

290) Rockies: $147,400

291) Angels: $147,200

292) White Sox: $147,000

293) Reds: $146,800

294) Giants: $146,300

295) Rangers: $146,100

296) Phillies: $145,700

297) Cubs: $145,500

298) Red Sox: $145,300

299) D-backs: $145,000

300) Mets: $144,800

301) Brewers: $144,600

302) Cardinals: $144,400

303) Nationals: $144,100

304) Indians: $143,900

305) Rays: $143,600

306) Braves: $143,500

307) Athletics: $143,200

308) Twins: $143,000

309) Yankees: $142,700

310) Dodgers: $142,500

311) Astros: $142,300