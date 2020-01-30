Tigers announce 2020 spring broadcast schedule

DETROIT -- Tigers fans looking to get a glimpse of the future, not to mention a glimpse of the sun, will find it on the airwaves this Spring Training. The team will have 10 Grapefruit League games televised on Fox Sports Detroit, plus 20 games on the radio at 97.1

DETROIT -- Tigers fans looking to get a glimpse of the future, not to mention a glimpse of the sun, will find it on the airwaves this Spring Training. The team will have 10 Grapefruit League games televised on Fox Sports Detroit, plus 20 games on the radio at 97.1 FM or AM 1270.

Broadcasts will also be available online through MLB.TV and MLB Gameday Audio.

The broadcasts are spread across the Spring Training slate, including early games when top prospects are all in camp. In a year when 10 of the MLB Pipeline’s top 11 Tigers prospects will be in big-league camp -- including MLB Pipeline Top 100 pitchers Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal -- it’s a sneak preview of the talent on the way, critical to the Tigers’ rebuilding efforts.

The broadcast slate begins on the opening weekend of games. The Tigers open Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 22 22, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Phillies, slated to air on 97.1 FM. The next day, the Tigers have both games of a split-squad set on the air. Their 1:05 game against the Braves will be on Fox Sports Detroit, simulcast through Fox Sports South. At the same time, their game against the Pirates will be on 97.1.

All six Tigers Spring Training games against the defending AL American League East champion Yankees will be broadcast -- with five of them televised -- including a rare evening game, a 6:35 p.m. ET start on Friday, March 13.

Dan Dickerson and Jim Price return for another season on the call on Tigers radio, their 18th together as the primary duo. Greg Gania, the voice of the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, and Dan Hasty, voice of the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps and the Road to Detroit podcast, will be on the call for select games, providing insight into Tigers prospects.

Likewise, the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast crew returns for a second season. Matt Shepard will be on the call for play-by-play, joined by a rotation of analysts that include former Tigers great Kirk Gibson and Hall of Famer Jack Morris.

Here is the full Tigers Spring Training broadcast slate (all broadcasts at 1 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted):

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Phillies (97.1)

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Pirates (97.1)

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Braves (Fox Sports Detroit)

Monday, Feb. 24 vs. Astros (1270)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Mets (1270)

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Blue Jays (1270)

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Blue Jays (1270/FSD)

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Yankees (97.1/FSD)

Sunday, March 1 vs. Yankees (97.1)

Monday, March 2 vs. Red Sox (1270)

Tuesday, March 3 at Twins (FSD)

Thursday, March 5 vs. Yankees (1270/FSD)

Friday, March 6 vs. Phillies (1270)

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pirates (1270/FSD)

Thursday, March 12 vs. Braves (1270)

Friday, March 13 at Yankees, 6:35 (FSD)

Saturday, March 14 vs. Nationals (1270)

Sunday, March 15 vs. Blue Jays (97.1)

Tuesday, March 17 vs. Yankees (1270/FSD)

Saturday, March 21 at Blue Jays (97.1)

Sunday, March 22 at Yankees (97.1/FSD)

Monday, March 23 at Pirates (1270)

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Pirates, 12:35 (1270/FSD)

Jason Beck has covered the Tigers for MLB.com since 2002. Read Beck's Blog and follow him on Twitter @beckjason.