7 teams to watch at the Winter Meetings
This offseason seems to redefine itself every two or three days, and that could be true of the Winter Meetings, which begin Monday in San Diego. With so many prominent free agents unsigned and a long list of teams looking to acquire impact talent, there's no reason to think things will cool down anytime soon.
Unlike some previous offseasons, the buzz isn't limited to two or three teams or even two or three players. That said, here are seven clubs that bear watching at the Winter Meetings:
1) Yankees
Buckle up. The Yankees are serious about signing
2) Angels
The Angels have been linked to Cole (an Orange County native, as you may have heard) for months. If they don't sign him? They would then attempt to sign Strasburg or perhaps even
3) Nationals
Judge them by what they do, not what they say. To publicly announce that they can't sign both Strasburg and Rendon may be a negotiating tactic or a way to brace their fans for losing one of their cornerstones. This poker game between agent Scott Boras, who represents both players, and Nationals ownership surely can't go on much longer.
4) White Sox
They've already made one big move (signing free-agent catcher
5) Rangers
The Rangers seem cautiously optimistic of signing either Rendon or Donaldson while continuing to shop for another starting pitcher even after signing
6) Reds
The Reds surprised some by making a hard push for Wheeler, who has agreed to terms with the Phillies. Given that Cincinnati already has a quality rotation, it was still thought to be pursuing offense. Signing
7) Phillies
The Phillies have made the biggest splash of the offseason by agreeing to a five-year, $118 million deal with Wheeler. But they're pursuing a long list of other options, including Donaldson and Gregorius for the infield. They're likely to try to strike again quickly given that the Braves, Mets and Nationals all intend to do more.
