Minter on down 2019: 'It was a humbling year'
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Though he still has plenty to prove, A.J. Minter has returned to Spring Training wearing the smile that was rarely seen during last year's frequent frustration. “I’m looking forward to putting last year behind me,” said Minter, whose 2019 struggles began after he aggravated his left
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Though he still has plenty to prove,
“I’m looking forward to putting last year behind me,” said Minter, whose 2019 struggles began after he aggravated his left shoulder in a fender bender.
After missing most of Spring Training, Minter debuted a week into the regular season and prepared to take over the closer’s role that
“I probably rushed back a little too early, played catch-up the rest of the year and never caught up,” Minter said. “I’ve never really experienced failure like that. I shot up through the Minor Leagues and got to the Major Leagues and had success early. It was a humbling year. You’ve got to learn from it, move on and become better.”
Minter put together a 6.27 ERA over his next 23 appearances while dealing with two month-long demotions to Triple-A Gwinnett and further distancing himself from the tremendous promise he showed when he struck out 43.3 percent of the 60 batters he faced across 16 appearances in 2017.
After looking at his 2017 success and the decline he began to experience as '19 progressed, Minter recognized the need to essentially make his cutter a slider. He’ll utilize the same grip, but by getting on the side of the ball more, he’ll attempt to create more sweeping lateral movement.
Per Baseball Savant, Minter’s cutter induced a 34 percent whiff rate last year, but it surrendered a .274 batting average. By throwing more of a slider, which will be approximately 3-4 mph slower, the 26-year-old reliever hopes to find a reliable out pitch.
“He threw a bullpen [on Friday] and looked great,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “These guys aren’t finished products. A lot of guys come up, have success early and they don’t really realize how they’ve done it. It takes a while to get these guys to be that polished Major Leaguer.
Minter,
Dorm life
The Braves’ new Spring Training complex affords the Minor League players a chance to live on property within the newly constructed dorms. The college-like living quarters provided some familiarity to last year’s two first-round Draft picks -- catcher
After enjoying the cafeteria’s dinner on Friday, Langeliers, Shewmake and a few other Minor Leaguers huddled in front of a couple computers to watch Baylor and Texas A&M play their respective season openers.
“The differences from last year to now feels kind of weird, but it’s awesome at the same time,” Langeliers said. “We’ve taken that next step and it feels good.”
Big man draws attention
As expected,
Ball hit 17 homers in just 231 Minor League at-bats last year, but there is reason to wonder if he could progress enough defensively to make his way to the Majors, at least with a National League team. He has already created some encouragement while working with infield guru Ron Washington, who is back for his fourth season as Atlanta’s third-base coach.
“The kid has been out there every day doing all of his drills,” Snitker said. “It will help him because we know he’ll have to play a position, at least in our league. You look at a kid like that with a willingness to work and aptitude and things like that, you know he’ll get better.”
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.