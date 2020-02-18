A's games to be streamed exclusively on TuneIn

MESA, Ariz. -- After last season's popular launch of A's Cast, the 24/7 audio streaming station on TuneIn which enables fans to stream live games, the A's are doubling down on that success for 2020. The club announced Tuesday that A's Cast is now the exclusive audio home of all

The club announced Tuesday that A's Cast is now the exclusive audio home of all A's content, moving away from KTRB 860 AM. This includes all Spring Training, regular-season games and postseason games, in addition to podcasts and daily sports shows, such as A's Cast Live, hosted by Chris Townsend.

In 2019, A's Cast eclipsed all other MLB teams to become the No. 1 MLB team podcast, marking the first time the A's have had the league's most popular and downloaded property.

"We really listened to our fans and saw the success with A's Cast," A's president Dave Kaval said. "We're doing an incredible job getting people excited about baseball and the content. Partnering with TuneIn and having a semi-exclusive platform, we think it made a lot of sense and sets the example."

All A's games are available throughout the Bay Area and most of Northern California for free on TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service. The A's will also be the first club to offer a commercial-free broadcast once a homestand. Fans can access the A's TuneIn station at athletics.com/ascast.

"I think we streamlined the process and it's even easier now with a one-click thing," Kaval said. "We're doing everything we can to make it simple and easy, and I think that will really resonate with fans. This is the new way sports are getting pushed out to people. It's a great opportunity for us to lead the way."

All regular-season A's home games will also have Spanish-language broadcasts available on TuneIn. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday home game Spanish-language broadcast will also air on KIQI (1010 AM, San Francisco) and KATD (990 AM, Pittsburg). Amaury Pi-González will return for his 27th season with the A's and 43rd season overall in MLB. González will be joined by Manolo Hernández-Douen, who will begin his 12th season as an A's analyst.

A's fans outside the Bay Area can continue to catch games on the A's Radio Network, which includes KHTK–AM 1140 in Sacramento and 11 other radio affiliates throughout Northern California, and can listen to A's Cast on-demand material for free at athletics.com/podcasts.

Martin Gallegos covers the A's for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinJGallegos.