Van on warning track disrupts spring game

It doesn't take long to figure out the atmosphere around Spring Training is more relaxed than a regular-season game. The stadiums are smaller. Players tend to come and go throughout any given game. A lot of fans watch the game from a blanket on the lawn. What's more relaxing than not even sitting in a seat at the ballpark? Spring Training is great and these are big reasons why.

Previously, I would have thought it impossible to take this ethos of leisure too far. However, on Tuesday, I think Spring Training may have -- for a brief moment -- gotten a tad too relaxed.

Evidently, the Cardinals had to call in a local HVAC technician to take a look at something at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. When he finished his work, he decided to cut through the field (during a game) so he could get on the road and move on to other jobs. So -- it being Spring Training and all -- they just paused the action and let him ride out of the stadium along the warning track.

This is the sort of thing that would only happen in Spring Training. That's why it's so beautiful.