Aaron Boone aces Super Bowl prediction

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made like Nostradamus on Sunday night, predicting the exact result of Super Bowl 54 in a pregame tweet. Shortly before the start of the game, Boone tweeted that he was picking the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020

Boone's forecast wasn't looking all that great in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs trailed, 20-10. But Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points over the final 6 minutes and 13 seconds to win the franchise's first Super Bowl championship since the 1969 season -- and make Boone's prediction a reality.

In a follow-up tweet after the game, Boone made it clear he's ready for Spring Training to begin later this month. While he waits for camp to get underway, he might want to buy a few tickets for the next Powerball drawing.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.