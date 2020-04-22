Q&A: Aaron Hill on move to Texas, retired life

While we wait for baseball to start up again, we decided to start a regular feature here at Dbacks.com in which we catch up with former D-backs players and see what they’re up to these days. Today: Aaron Hill, who played for the D-backs from 2011-15. MLB.com: Have you made

While we wait for baseball to start up again, we decided to start a regular feature here at Dbacks.com in which we catch up with former D-backs players and see what they’re up to these days. Today: Aaron Hill, who played for the D-backs from 2011-15.

MLB.com: Have you made the leap and gotten on social media yet?

Hill: Man, I’ve thought about getting on social media because it would help me keep up with some of the guys, but at the same time, I’m like, "One night I’m going to drink too much wine and I’m going to say something stupid and upset people and I’ll be trending on Yahoo," or however you say that. And it will be over some dumb quote that I didn’t even mean, so I’m not going to.

MLB.com: You’re living in Houston now, right?

Hill: We are an hour outside of Houston. And your next question is probably going to be, "Why are you there?"

MLB.com: I remember you always anticipated the questions we were going to ask.

Hill: [Laughs] Anyway, that’s a great question. We were entertaining where we were going to live. Both my wife and I were born and raised in California, so we always thought we would go back there when I stopped playing. But right around the time, we were entertaining the thought of where we would live if we didn’t stay in California, someone suggested Texas.

I was like, "No chance," because my vision of Texas was always driving to Spring Training in Florida from California when I was with Blue Jays. And you take I-10 to do it, and if you’ve ever driven through Texas on I-10, it takes about two-and-a-half days and it’s flat and nasty. So, that was my vision of Texas.

Anyway, [my wife] Lizzy’s brother has lived in Houston for 15 years, and he’s always been trying to get us to come out. Finally, he and his wife were having a baby, so we went there and I told my agent who lives there that we were coming out. He said, “Dude you’ve got to come check out this spot. It’s Blue Jacket National, it’s Tiger Woods’ first course.” He said come check it out.

He talked us into it. It’s 45 minutes from downtown, and it was like, "Wow, OK, this is not what I thought Texas looked like." There were rolling hills and big pine trees and lakes.

We kept coming out and we started wondering if it would be a place we could live, and four or five visits later, we just did it.

MLB.com: What’s the town called?

Hill: It’s called Montgomery. Lizzy wanted to make sure about the schools, and she’s found a great school. And I’m telling you, it’s everything we could have hoped. The people and the way of life, it’s pretty special, man, being able to be home with the kids all the time.

MLB.com: You retired after 2017 so you’ve had a couple of years now to be home for the summers. How’s that been?

Hill: It’s great. I love it. I’ll tell you, I also have much more of an appreciation for what my wife did all those years when I was playing [laughs].

MLB.com: You have two kids, right?

Hill: Yes sir. Paige is 10 and Stephen is 7. Right now, it’s so funny because they’ve got the golf bug. So they want to finish their homework and get all their school stuff done so they can go out and play. They play golf and baseball and they just love being outside, and that’s something that Lizzy and I have always wanted for them. It’s a lot of work with them home now because school is closed. They have a lot of energy, but I’ll tell you what, we’re having such a blast. The fact that they’re happy and willing to work hard and they’re healthy. I mean, that’s all you can ask for, right?

MLB.com: Absolutely. Do you keep up much with baseball?

Hill: No. I mean, I’m helping coach the local high school and my son’s team, and Lizzy is helping coach tennis at the same school. That’s where I get my baseball fix. I really enjoy it. If you would have asked me in the middle of my career if I would have enjoyed coaching, I would have said, "Absolutely not." But the last year or so when my role changed and I was more coming off the bench and was a veteran guy and the younger guys would come to me to ask about the game, I started talking more about the strategy of the game. I realized how much I enjoyed talking about the game.

So, I love working with the high school kids. It’s a lot of fun for me.

MLB.com: When are you going to come back to Chase Field?

Hill: We’ve got to get back. We had so much fun when I played there. What a great group of guys. I still send some of them texts every once in a while to check in.

MLB.com: Can you believe that next year will be the 10-year anniversary of your 2011 National League West champion team?

Hill: No [laughs]. Wow, time is flying. That is absolutely crazy. I would love to bring the kids back. My daughter remembers a lot, but my son was just getting about the age of understanding what his dad did. So it will be fun to get them back.