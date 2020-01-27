Adam Jones arrives to absolute mob scene in Japan

Adam Jones was a beloved player in the U.S. He played rock, paper, scissors with fans during games, he ruthlessly pied people whenever he felt like it and, well, he was an actual, legitimate American hero. Unfortunately for us, Jones decided to leave the Majors to play for Japan's Orix

Unfortunately for us, Jones decided to leave the Majors to play for Japan's Orix Buffaloes this season. Fortunately for Jones, it seems that Japan maybe loves him even more than we do.

What is that -- six, seven, eight security guards? It's like he's a pop star. A king.

I predict 40 home runs, 130 RBIs and 5,000 pounds of Japanese fried chicken eaten this year.