Warren back to Yanks on Minors pact (source)

The Yankees agreed to a two-year Minor League deal with reliever Adam Warren, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Monday. New York has not confirmed the move, which would bring Warren back for his third stint with the team. A source told Feinsand that Warren underwent Tommy John surgery

The Yankees agreed to a two-year Minor League deal with reliever Adam Warren , a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Monday.

New York has not confirmed the move, which would bring Warren back for his third stint with the team. A source told Feinsand that Warren underwent Tommy John surgery in September and is unlikely to pitch in the Majors in 2020.

The 32-year-old right-hander spent the 2019 campaign with the Padres, recording a 5.34 ERA over 25 games and making his final appearance on June 7. San Diego declined his $2 million club option for 2020 in November.

Warren was initially selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He was sent to the Cubs as part of New York's trade for Starlin Castro in December 2015, and the Yankees reacquired him when they traded Aroldis Chapman to Chicago the following July. New York traded Warren again in July 2018, sending him to the Mariners for international bonus slot money, and the righty signed with the Padres last March.

Over eight big league seasons, Warren owns a 3.53 ERA in 323 appearances, including 21 starts.