How corner infielders stack up in AL Central
Third basemen were of high interest on the free-agent market this offseason, and after Anthony Rendon signed his lucrative contract with the Angels, Josh Donaldson was in the enviable position of being able to wait things out until a team offered the number of years he was looking for, with
Now that Donaldson is officially a Twin, it's fair to say Minnesota's infield is one of the most improved in the American League. The Twins aren't the only team in the American League Central with a strong corner-infield duo, but the Donaldson addition arguably makes them the class of the division. The Indians and White Sox are strong there, as well, with the Royals and Tigers expecting some transition at those positions in 2020.
Let's take a look at corner infielders around the division:
Division's best: Twins
The Twins didn't need a huge upgrade in the corner infield, but they went out and got the biggest fish left in the pond anyway. The addition of Donaldson on the largest free-agent deal in club history (four years, $92 million) gives Minnesota unmatched power potential at the corners in
Donaldson's offensive ability will rightfully garner the headlines, but don't underestimate the much-needed boost that he'll also give to the Twins' infield defense. Sanó was rated a below-average defender by Statcast last season (minus-3 outs above average), but he will move to first base, where his defensive ability will be less important. Meanwhile, Donaldson (plus-8 OAA) ranked as the third-best defender at the position last season behind only Gold Glove Award winners Nolan Arenado and Matt Chapman.
-- Do-Hyung Park
The rest (listed alphabetically, not ranked)
Indians
The Tribe has a solid veteran duo manning the corners of the infield with
Santana was the rock of Cleveland’s lineup last season, hitting .281 with a .911 OPS in 158 games and earning his first-ever All-Star Game selection. And when Ramírez rediscovered his swing in mid-June, he and Santana became a dangerous pair in the middle of the order. Now, the Indians will have to hope that Ramírez’s offensive struggles from late 2018 and early '19 are left in the past so the slugger can pick up right where he left off to get the Tribe off to a strong start in '20.
-- Mandy Bell
Royals
The Royals and general manager Dayton Moore made somewhat of a bold move by signing free-agent third baseman
One interesting battle in camp will be between first basemen
-- Jeffrey Flanagan
Tigers
With Miguel Cabrera’s days at first base all but over after his right knee injuries, the Tigers filled first base by signing free agent
-- Jason Beck
White Sox
The solid corner-infield combination of
Abreu, who returned to the White Sox on a three-year, $50 million deal, topped the American League with 123 RBIs last season. The first baseman has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 100 runs in five of his six years with the team and has value far beyond his on-field results through his clubhouse influence and leadership. The 37-year-old Encarnación will see some time at first base, but he gives the White Sox an experienced designated hitter to place in the middle of the order, not to mention eight straight seasons with at least 30 homers.
-- Scott Merkin
