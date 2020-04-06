HOFer Kaline, beloved 'Mr. Tiger,' dies at 85

DETROIT -- Hall of Famer Al Kaline, fondly known as Mr. Tiger for a career that spanned 67 years with the only Major League team he knew, passed away Monday at age 85. Kaline spent virtually his entire adult life as a Tiger, signing with the club the day after

DETROIT -- Hall of Famer Al Kaline , fondly known as Mr. Tiger for a career that spanned 67 years with the only Major League team he knew, passed away Monday at age 85.

Kaline spent virtually his entire adult life as a Tiger, signing with the club the day after his high school graduation. He joined the Tigers that summer, made his Major League debut on June 25, 1953, and embarked on a 22-year playing career that included 18 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Gloves in the outfield, a batting title at age 20, a World Series title in 1968, 3,007 career hits, induction into the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot and his No. 6 retired by a grateful organization.

"Baseball lost a titan today. Anyone who knew Al Kaline would describe his gentle soul and passion for baseball as an unbelievably powerful combination, making him one of the most respected players in Major League Baseball history," Tigers chairman Christopher Ilitch said in a statement on Monday. "My mother, father and I cherished the special relationship we had with Al Kaline, who was a trusted advisor and dear friend for many years.

"His dedication to Detroit was unparalleled and he was affectionately known as 'Mr. Tiger.' His positive contributions to the sport will forever be realized by baseball fans everywhere. The impact of his life is wide-reaching, and he will be greatly missed by millions in Detroit, the state of Michigan and across the baseball community. On behalf of everyone in the Tigers organization and the Ilitch family, we extend our deepest condolences to Al's wife, Louise, and the entire Kaline family."

No player, not even Ty Cobb, has played more games (2,834) or hit more home runs (399) in a Tigers uniform than Kaline. He’s the only player other than Cobb to lead the franchise in a cumulative offensive category, and had he hit one more homer, he would be on a list that includes only 10 players in big league history with 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. When Kaline won the American League batting title in in 1955, he bested Cobb by a day to become the youngest batting champion in league history.

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

Unlike Cobb, Kaline spent his entire career as a Tiger. Until Alan Trammell, Kaline was the only Tiger ever to spend an entire career of at least 20 years in the organization.

"I’m proud I was a Tiger for my entire career," Kaline said in 1986. "And you know what they say, it looks good on the back of your bubble-gum card if there’s only one team."

Mr Kaline truly is one of the kindest most welcoming ppl Ive ever met. From shaking his hand the 1st day I was a tiger to seeing him every single Sunday at the park, he was always genuine. Greeting every player with kindness and a listening ear. I’m going to miss you Mr Tiger. — Matthew Boyd (@mattboyd48) April 6, 2020

"Many of us who are fortunate enough to work in Baseball have our short lists of the players who mean the most to us. Al Kaline was one of those players for me and countless others, making this a very sad day for our sport," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Monday. "A lifelong Tiger, Al was a true gentleman and one of the National Pastime’s most universally respected figures. I appreciated his friendship, humility and the example that he always set for others since he debuted as an 18-year-old rookie.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Al’s wife, Louise, their family and friends, his admirers and the generations of Tiger fans who looked up to him."

Indeed, Kaline’s playing days were just the start of his Tigers tenure. He stepped into the broadcast booth as a television analyst a year after he hung up his spikes in 1974, becoming familiar to a new generation of Tigers fans. He also taught the next generation, working with future Tigers outfielders, such as Kirk Gibson, in Spring Training.

Kaline spent a quarter-century as a Tigers broadcaster, then stepped aside to accept a role in the club's front office in 2001. His title was special assistant, but he was one of the more influential voices in the organization for then-general manager Dave Dombrowski and later Al Avila, helping in everything from on-field instruction to player development to player evaluation. He was a fixture on the field in Lakeland, Fla., for outfield drills in Spring Training, and helped former Tiger Nick Castellanos transition into the outfield on his way through the Tigers system. Kaline was in Lakeland for Spring Training last month.

More than anything, to many players who came through Tiger Stadium and Comerica Park, he was a sage voice and a good friend. He was Mr. Kaline, but he drew instant recognition and respect when he spoke.

"As a young player with the Tigers, I came to understand the depth of Al Kaline's connection to the baseball community and the city of Detroit," MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement on Monday. "He set a standard of excellence with his achievements on the field. But those of us who considered him a mentor will remember him equally for his class, humility and generosity of spirit. The MLBPA extends its sympathies to Al’s family, the Tigers organization and all of those whose lives he touched as a Hall of Fame player and ambassador for the game.''

“Al Kaline brought such dignity and grace to our game, and to the Hall of Fame," Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "As one of baseball's greatest right fielders, every new generation of Hall of Fame Members were in awe of Al, not only as the player he was, but also as the true gentleman that he was. He will be missed throughout the game – and honored forever at the Hall of Fame. We join the Detroit Tigers and the entire baseball community in mourning the passing of a true legend, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Kaline family.”

Though Kaline was born and raised in Baltimore, he and his wife Louise made Michigan their home for life when he became a Tiger. He alternated between the Detroit area and Lakeland during his later years until recently moving back to Michigan. The couple's grandson, Colin, was drafted by the Tigers and played two years in the organization before going into coaching. He became a head coach at Oakland University before stepping aside last month.

Kaline is survived by his wife of 64 years, their two sons, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.