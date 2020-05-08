Which hitters have the most power in AL West?

There’s a reason why power is one of the most coveted tools in the game. It’s a difference-maker and it’s immediately recognizable, especially at the plate. A power arm versus a power hitter? That’s when legendary moments are made. But power is hard to come by. Some players are born

These are the players in the American League West with the best power:

Angels: Mike Trout

Trout has never led the league in homers, but he was on track to do it last year before undergoing September foot surgery that ended his season with a career-high 45 long balls. He finished second in the AL behind Jorge Soler, who hit a Royals record 48 homers. Trout has hit the fourth-most homers in the Majors since debuting in 2011, as his 285 blasts only trail Nelson Cruz (324), Edwin Encarnación (314) and Giancarlo Stanton (286) over that period.

Trout, though, also boasts plus speed, which helps him turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples. It's why his .581 slugging percentage since breaking into the Majors is the highest in baseball by a decent margin -- and only David Ortiz's .567 mark comes close. -- Rhett Bollinger

Astros: Yordan Alvarez

Called up to the big leagues last June, Alvarez put on a power display for the rest of the summer that was nothing short of remarkable, and he wound up taking home the American League Rookie of the Year Award unanimously. He homered in his first two Major League games and hit four homers in his first five games en route to setting the franchise rookie record with 27 homers in only 87 games.

On July 19, he walloped a 474-foot homer that was the longest of the season by the Astros and ninth-longest in MLB last year. Alvarez also slugged three homers in a game Aug. 10 in Baltimore. A month later, he became the first Astros player to hit a fair ball into the third deck at Minute Maid Park when he homered down the right-field line. -- Brian McTaggart

Athletics: Khris Davis

Few hitters in the game can rival the raw power that Davis possesses. Even after a down 2019 -- hitting 23 homers after becoming the first player in Oakland history to put together three straight seasons of 40-plus long balls, including a Major League-leading 48 in '18 -- Davis’ 156 home runs since the start of the '16 season are third-most in the Majors over that time. That power is what earned him a two-year, $33.5 million contract extension last season.

The most impressive part of Davis’ power is his ability to go the opposite way. Playing in the spacious Oakland Coliseum, Davis still manages to clear the outfield fence in any direction with ease. The homers also go a long way, as Davis holds four of the A’s top 20 longest home runs since Statcast debuted in 2015. -- Martin Gallegos

Mariners: Kyle Lewis

The Mariners just got a taste of Lewis’ power potential last season when the 6-foot-4, 205-pound rookie made his September debut as a callup from Double-A Arkansas and became the first player in MLB history to homer in six of his first 10 games. The 2016 first-round Draft pick’s first Major League hit was a home run off the Reds’ Trevor Bauer, and he wound up going deep in each of his first three games, and he became the fourth player in MLB history to homer in four of his first six games.

Lewis' 457-foot shot off the Reds’ Lucas Sims on Sept. 12 stood as the longest home run of the year by the Mariners, and he also had five doubles among his 19 hits in 18 games in his first big league exposure. While Lewis didn’t show huge power numbers in the Minors while playing in a very tough hitting environment for right-handers in Arkansas, his high average exit velocity indicated good things to come, and the Mariners expect he’ll continue developing that aspect of his game now as a starting corner outfielder. -- Greg Johns

Rangers: Joey Gallo

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Gallo has exuded power every time he walks to the plate ever since leading all Minor Leaguers in home runs with 40 in 2013, his first full season of professional baseball. He hit 81 home runs from 2017-18, then 22 in 70 games last season while missing over half of the year with injuries. Gallo still averaged a homer every 10.95 at-bats last season, which was the fourth highest (min. 200 at-bats) in the Majors.

The advance stats reinforce his power. Gallo's 419-foot average distance on homers last season tied Trout and Michael Chavis for the MLB high among 187 batters with at least 15 homers, and his 109.2 mph average exit velocity on long balls trailed only Gary Sánchez among that same group.

But all of that is superfluous. Just show up early and watch Gallo take batting practice. That will tell you all you need to know about his power. -- T.R. Sullivan