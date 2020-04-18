Bregman's FEEDHOU soars past $1M goal

HOUSTON -- One day after his FEEDHOU campaign reached its goal of raising $1 million for the Houston Food Bank, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his fiancée, Reagan Howard, were back in the community Saturday morning to help pass out food to those in need. Bregman teamed with the

HOUSTON -- One day after his FEEDHOU campaign reached its goal of raising $1 million for the Houston Food Bank, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his fiancée, Reagan Howard, were back in the community Saturday morning to help pass out food to those in need.

Bregman teamed with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a non-profit organization offering basic-needs assistance to the community, to hand out food and supplies for children to 500 families in need in conjunction with the Houston Food Bank. Each box handed out includes five meals -- one breakfast and four lunches -- for children.

“We’re hoping to hand out as much food as possible provided by the Houston Food Bank and our campaign and we’re looking forward to doing that,” Bregman said.

Bregman launched FEEDHOU on April 10 with hopes of raising $1 million. Bregman donated $100,000 to the cause, along with Houston entrepreneur Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and the Astros Foundation also chipping in $100,000. Astros teammate Justin Verlander donated his first weekly paycheck to the Food Bank as well. The campaign reached its goal Friday, and Bregman is aiming to raise more.

After raising $1 million for @houstonfoodbank through FEEDHOU campaign, Alex Bregman has teamed with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a non-profit organization offering basic-needs assistance to the community, to hand out food Saturday. pic.twitter.com/wPPmowT3ze — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 18, 2020

“The community here rallied together and it’s amazing to see people helping people here in Houston,” Bregman said. “It’s one of the reasons this city is so amazing. ... We want to give back and try and help out people as much as we can during this tough time. This adversity has brought out the character of the city, and as you can see, people love to help people.”

Donations can be made by typing “FEEDHOU” in a text message to the number 4144 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex’s Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96.

After Bregman's initial donation of 28,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara McCullers, followed Bregman with a donation of their own to the Houston Food Bank, funding 10,000 meals.

Each box being handed out is five days worth of meals pic.twitter.com/xjhWSTBYqj — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 18, 2020

Here’s how other Astros are helping during the coronavirus pandemic in recent days:

• Shortstop Carlos Correa created a partnership with NACC Disaster Services to deliver 2,500 meals per day to the homeless, the elderly and public employees throughout Houston during the crisis.

• All-Star second baseman José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, announced a partnership with the Astros Foundation to provide 60,000 meals to Kids Meals Inc. to support children in need during the coronavirus crisis.

• Verlander joined 49 other Major League players to raise nearly $1 million, providing over four million meals to support childhood hunger prevention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Verlander and players from all 30 MLB clubs personally reached out to each other to collect donations as part of the Home Plate Project, a partnership between Major League Baseball, Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact.

• Correa, his wife, Daniella, and The Correa Family Foundation partnered with Kindred Healthcare and NACC Disaster Services to provide a $500,000 donation to the City of Houston in the form of surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech mannequins for CPR training, IV poles, chairs, cabinets, accessible toilets for disabled patients and much more. When the pandemic is over in the United States, any of this equipment that does not get used will be donated to underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America.

• Correa, catcher Martín Maldonado and his wife, Janelise, teamed up with other Puerto Rican MLB players to create a partnership with Crane Worldwide Logistics to transport important disaster relief and medical supplies to Puerto Rico to assist with the COVID-19 crisis. The Astros Foundation and Crane Worldwide are covering 100% of the freight and transportation costs, as well as coordinating the logistics to get the much-needed medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

• McCullers and Correa donated 85 Chipotle lunches to Houston Methodist Hospital workers at the ICU, emergency care and newborn/birth wings of the hospital.

• Bregman and Howard donated 100 lunches, courtesy of The Moonshiners HTX, to employees at Houston Methodist Hospital.

• Relief pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, Allie LaForce, teamed up with McCullers and his wife to provide close to 500 meals to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Harris County. The initiative was established through a partnership with Project FRONTLINE and Athletes and Causes. Smith and LaForce, who are natives of Ohio, also spearheaded a delivery of 300 meals to Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio.

• Outfielder Josh Reddick and his wife, Jett Reddick, announced Friday a donation to the Smith and McCullers Project FRONTLINE initiative, which will provide meals to healthcare workers at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

• All-Star center fielder George Springer and his wife, Charlise Springer, donated $100,000 to the relief fund the Astros created for their part-time employees who are missing work with baseball on hiatus.