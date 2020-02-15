LIVE: Southern U. vs. Alcorn St. in Dawson Classic

Watch Southern University and Alcorn State meet in the Andre Dawson Classic from the MLB Youth Academy in New Orleans. Named after their noted Hall of Famer, the Andre Dawson Classic features six teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as well as the University of New Orleans. Tournament

Named after their noted Hall of Famer, the Andre Dawson Classic features six teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as well as the University of New Orleans. Tournament games will be hosted at both the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Maestri Field at the University of New Orleans.

The University of New Orleans and Grambling State University play in today's second game at 7 p.m. ET.