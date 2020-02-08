Benintendi signs 2-year deal, avoids arbitration

The Red Sox have agreed to a two-year contract with left fielder Andrew Benintendi, thus avoiding arbitration. A source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the deal is for $10 million -- $3.4 million for the 2020 season and $6.6 million for '21. Benintendi, 25, has put up solid numbers for

Benintendi, 25, has put up solid numbers for Boston since making his Major League debut in 2016, slashing .277/.354/.442 with 51 home runs and 52 steals over 471 games in his career. His best campaign came in '18, when he posted an .830 OPS with 16 homers and 21 steals to help the Red Sox win a World Series championship. During that postseason, he led all players with 15 runs scored.

Benintendi was selected seventh overall by Boston in the 2015 MLB Draft, and he has been the club's starting left fielder each of the past three seasons. His defense has been excellent -- he leads all outfielders with 32 assists over that span. His most memorable defensive play was a spectacular catch to end Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series against the Astros, diving to catch a sinking liner off the bat of Alex Bregman with the bases loaded.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is the only remaining Red Sox player eligible for salary arbitration.