Friday's top prospect performers

So far, so good for first baseman Andrew Vaughn in his first spring with the White Sox. Vaughn, the team's No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline's newly released 2020 rankings, hit his first homer Friday against the Indians, going deep to left field off right-hander Dakody Clemmer in the eighth

So far, so good for first baseman Andrew Vaughn in his first spring with the White Sox.

Vaughn, the team's No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline's newly released 2020 rankings, hit his first homer Friday against the Indians, going deep to left field off right-hander Dakody Clemmer in the eighth inning.

Although he's logged just five at-bats over four games in the Cactus League season, the 21-year-old already has made his presence felt, collecting a double, a homer and three walks.

Selected third overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, the University of California product could rise quickly through the White Sox system. He reached Class A Advanced in his debut season.

Here’s how other top prospects performed on Friday:

Alex Kirilloff, OF, Twins (MLB No. 32 prospect): Making his second appearance of the Grapefruit League season, Kirilloff went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer to right-center field against the Red Sox on Friday. The Twins' No. 2 prospect's spring debut was delayed because his wife, Jordan, gave birth to the couple's first child last Thursday. He made his first start Wednesday and went 1-for-2.

Andrés Giménez, SS, Mets (MLB No. 84 prospect): Gimenez continued his strong start Friday against the Cardinals, hitting his first homer this spring. The 21-year-old shortstop is known more for his speed and defense, but he has gone 4-for-12 with a homer and a double over his first five games of the Grapefruit League season.

Anthony Kay, LHP, Blue Jays: Kay, the Blue Jays' No. 10 prospect, yielded two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings Friday against the Tigers, showing a good feel for his changeup and topping out at 95 mph with his fastball. The left-hander, who was acquired from the Mets in the trade that sent Marcus Stroman to New York last July, will likely get a chance to start for Toronto at some point this season.

Bryse Wilson, RHP, Braves: Wilson shut down the Phillies on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. The 22-year-old right-hander is competing with Félix Hernández, Sean Newcomb and Kyle Wright for the final two spots in Atlanta's rotation, though one of those vacancies will be taken by Cole Hamels when the left-hander is healthy.

Casey Mize, RHP Tigers (MLB No. 7 prospect): After allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in his first spring outing, Mize rebounded with two strikeouts in a perfect inning of work against the Blue Jays, throwing 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Mize, MLB's No. 1 overall Draft pick in 2019, dialed his fastball up to 97 mph and showcased a sharp-dropping slurve -- a pitch he has been working on since last year.