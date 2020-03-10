 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Watch Andruw Jones' son flip his bat to outer space

Like father, like son
By Chris Landers
Apologies to anyone who didn't want to feel old today, but we have some important news: Braves legend Andruw Jones has a son, Druw, who's a sophomore in high school. He's one of the best prospects in his class -- a rangy and fluid outfielder, in case that sounds familiar -- and he's already committed to play at Vanderbilt when he graduates in 2022.

We know, that's a lot to take in. If it makes you feel better, here's Druw Jones unleashing an absolutely righteous bat flip:

The kicker: the sound of his entire dugout letting out an involuntary "ooooooooh." Like father, like son.

