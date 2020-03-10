Watch Andruw Jones' son flip his bat to outer space

Apologies to anyone who didn't want to feel old today, but we have some important news: Braves legend Andruw Jones has a son, Druw, who's a sophomore in high school. He's one of the best prospects in his class -- a rangy and fluid outfielder, in case that sounds familiar

Apologies to anyone who didn't want to feel old today, but we have some important news: Braves legend Andruw Jones has a son, Druw, who's a sophomore in high school. He's one of the best prospects in his class -- a rangy and fluid outfielder, in case that sounds familiar -- and he's already committed to play at Vanderbilt when he graduates in 2022.

We know, that's a lot to take in. If it makes you feel better, here's Druw Jones unleashing an absolutely righteous bat flip:

Druw Jones (Andruw’s son) with an 80-grade bat flip. pic.twitter.com/zpu9pbW0pH — William Boor (@wboor) March 10, 2020

The kicker: the sound of his entire dugout letting out an involuntary "ooooooooh." Like father, like son.