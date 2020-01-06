Halos acquire Kyle Keller from Fish for prospect

ANAHEIM -- The Angels added some relief depth on Monday, acquiring right-hander Kyle Keller from the Marlins in exchange for catching prospect José Estrada. To make room for Keller on the roster, the Angels designated fellow reliever Jake Jewell for assignment. Keller, 26, made his Major League debut last year,

Keller, 26, made his Major League debut last year, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 11 and walking eight in 10 2/3 innings. He also posted a 4.26 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57 innings between Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans last year.

Keller was previously DFA'd by the Marlins on Dec. 20 to create a roster spot. An 18th-round pick from Southeastern Louisiana in 2015, Keller has a career 3.53 ERA with 332 strikeouts in 249 2/3 innings in five seasons in the Minors.

Estrada, a Venezuela native, batted .247/.335/.305 in 43 games in the Dominican Summer League. The 19-year-old is familiar with new Marlins catching coordinator Eddy Rodríguez, who was in that role with the Angels last year.

Jewell, meanwhile, posted a 6.99 ERA in 21 appearances with the Angels over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old has a career 4.93 ERA in 507 1/3 innings over six seasons in the Minors.

When a player's contract is designated for assignment -- often abbreviated "DFA" -- that player is immediately removed from his club's 40-man roster and 26-man roster, if he was on that. Within seven days of the transaction, the player must either be traded, released or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.