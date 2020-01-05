Angels interested in trade for Clevinger (sources)

With the Angels’ fourth-round pick in the 2011 Draft, they selected a right-hander from Seminole State College named Mike Clevinger. Nearly a decade later, they’d love to have him back. Sources say the Angels and Indians have discussed a trade this offseason that would send back Clevinger to his original

Talks failed to gain momentum when the Indians’ initial asking price included Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell (No. 5 overall on MLB Pipeline) and an additional player, sources say.

The fact that the Indians asked for a player along with Adell suggests the price tag on Clevinger may be even higher than that of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor . Sources say the Indians have asked for middle infielder Gavin Lux (MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect) in their conversations with the Dodgers about Lindor.

Clevinger is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season, which means he’s controllable for one season beyond the 26-year-old Lindor. The Indians originally acquired Clevinger from the Angels in an Aug. 7, 2014, trade for reliever Vinnie Pestano.

The Angels fell short in their efforts to land a high-profile starting pitcher via free agency and have focused on trading for a starter since signing third baseman Anthony Rendon .

Clevinger, who turned 29 in December, is perhaps the best trade option among the relatively few impact starters available -- a group that includes Boston’s David Price , Colorado’s Jon Gray , and Detroit’s Matthew Boyd .

Clevinger was limited to five starts before the All-Star break, due to an upper back strain and left ankle sprain. But he returned to form in the second half, with an 11-2 record and 2.30 ERA over 16 starts.

Clevinger’s 141 ERA+ ranks seventh among Major League starters who have thrown at least 500 innings over the last four seasons. (Clevinger has thrown 500 2/3 innings during that span.)

Jon Paul Morosi is a reporter for MLB.com and MLB Network.