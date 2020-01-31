Top prospects Adell, Marsh among Angels' NRIs

ANAHEIM -- The Angels will have 19 non-roster players in Major League camp this Spring Training, including their top two prospects in outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, the club announced Friday. Both prospects were in Major League camp for the first time last year and are among MLB Pipeline’s

Both prospects were in Major League camp for the first time last year and are among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, as Adell is ranked No. 6 overall and Marsh is No. 79. Adell, 20, has a more realistic shot at making the roster after reaching Triple-A last year and will compete with Brian Goodwin for the starting job in right field, while Marsh, 22, could make his debut later in the year. Goodwin remains the favorite to be the Opening Day right fielder, but there’s a chance Adell could win the job with an impressive showing.

The other players invited to camp include starting pitchers Matt Ball, Adrian De Horta, Jake Thompson and Luiz Gohara; relievers Neil Ramirez, Hoby Milner, Jacob Barnes and José Rodriguez; catchers José Briceño, Jack Kruger, Keinner Pina, Franklin Torres and Harrison Wenson; infielders Arismendy Alcantara, José Rojas and Elliot Soto; and outfielder Brennon Lund.

Of that group, Gohara, Thompson, Barnes, Milner, Ramirez, Rodriguez, Briceño and Alcantara have Major League experience. The Angels will have competition for at least one bullpen spot, so pitchers such as Gohara, Thompson, Ramirez, Milner, Barnes and Rodriguez will be worth monitoring this spring.

Angels pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 11 with the first workout the next day, while the position players report on Feb. 16 with the first full-squad workouts on Feb. 17. They open Cactus League play with split-squad action against the Giants and at the White Sox on Feb. 22.

