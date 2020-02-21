It's a girl! Trout, Upton help happy couple

If you're a couple expecting a child and both of you are big baseball fans, what better place for a gender reveal than in the sunshine of Spring Training?

If you're a couple expecting a child and both of you are big baseball fans, what better place for a gender reveal than in the sunshine of Spring Training?

Better yet, what better way to discover the gender of your child than having a couple of big leaguers do the honors?

That's the stuff of dreams, right?

That became reality for a lucky couple in the stands at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday, when the Angels' Mike Trout and Justin Upton happily assisted the parents-to-be in the joyous occasion.

As the proud mother-to-be sported a shirt that read "You're Kicking Me, Smalls!" -- an ode to the great line, "You're killing me, Smalls!" from the movie "The Sandlot" -- Trout tossed a baseball filled with a powder of unknown color, either blue for a boy or pink for a girl, to Upton, who was ready to smash it open with his bat.

When he did, there was a pink burst in the air, as well as some pink residue on Upton's bat. Trout and Upton then congratulated the couple, who will one day tell their daughter they shared that great moment with a pair of Angels stars before their own angel came into the world.