Which Angels players are impressing this spring?

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Angels are roughly halfway through Spring Training and have had several new faces in camp such as catcher Jason Castro and pitchers Dylan Bundy, Julio Teheran and Matt Andriese.

They’ve all made positive impressions so far, which was evident when players around the Angels’ clubhouse were polled on which player has been the most impressive in camp. Castro received the most votes, but several others, including Bundy and Andriese, also received mention. Here’s a look at the list:

Jason Castro, C

Castro was signed to a one-year deal worth $6.85 million to be the club’s starting catcher. He’s impressed pitchers with the way he’s worked with them this spring and also crushed a long homer against the Giants on Saturday.

Quote: “I would say Castro. Usually you come into camp and you’re working with new catchers and it takes a little bit of a transition to get used to. I’ve thrown a lot of my bullpens with him and my two games have been with him. We’ve been on the same page a lot. It’s good to get the catchers early in camp. He’s been great and fun to work with.” -- Andriese

“Statistics, I couldn’t tell you because of the split squads. But I saw Jason hit a ball like 500 feet at the Giants’ place the other day. And I know [Matt] Thaiss has been swinging it well. But Elliot Soto, just seeing him day to day in the infield and he really barrels the ball really well. He’s been outstanding. So I haven’t really seen the stats, but Castro has been killing it.” -- Jared Walsh

Dylan Bundy, RHP

The Angels acquired Bundy in a trade with the Orioles this past offseason and he’s been off to a strong start through his first two outings. He’s struck out seven and walked one over four scoreless innings.

Quote: “For me, it’s been Dylan so far. I knew about him a little bit coming in. I think just watching him throw this Spring Training has been really great. The way he attacks the zone and goes after hitters. His stuff looks really good. It’s been exciting to watch him throw.” -- Thaiss

Matt Andriese, RHP

Andriese was acquired in a trade with the D-backs over the offseason and could make the starting rotation. He’s also in the bullpen mix as well. He’s allowed one run in five innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Quote: “I thought Matt threw really well the other day -- had three pitches and didn’t try to do too much. He put pressure on the hitters and made quick adjustments, which is something where I know how hard that is. He didn’t have his best stuff right away, but figured it out and started getting a lot of swings and misses from good hitters. It’s not like he throws 100 mph. Guys who have to pitch the right way to be successful are more fun to watch.” -- Luke Bard

Griffin Canning, RHP

Canning threw two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Feb. 26 but has been out with right elbow trouble. He’s scheduled to get a second opinion on Thursday and won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Quote: “I caught Griffin Canning early on with one of his ‘pens. I’d heard the name and I don’t know if we faced him last year at all, but I knew he was a younger guy who will be very good for this team. I caught one of his first ‘pens and I was very impressed by what I saw. His stuff was outstanding. Hopefully, he can kind of get over this little hump he’s facing right now. He should be an impact arm for this organization for a long time.” -- Castro

Brennon Lund, OF

Lund had a solid year at Triple-A Salt Lake last year, hitting .284 with eight homers and 51 RBIs in 96 games. He can play all three outfield positions and is hitting .333 with a homer, a double and three RBIs this spring.

Quote: “I would say Brennon Lund with the bat. He’s one that really comes to mind. I saw him hit one off the wall yesterday. I came out of the game and got to watch him. And then he also hit a home run early [in spring]. I’m sure a popular one is Bundy. I’ve been super impressed with his stuff. To be able to get him from Baltimore is super exciting.” -- Michael Hermosillo